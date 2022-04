Jason Zucker is in good spirits. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan seemed optimistic about his winger. Yet the hockey gods had to balance any good news with a bit of a poke as several Penguins were out of commission on Monday. Zach Aston-Reese is getting increased ice and opportunity in Anaheim, Carey Price practiced with the team, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk keeps filling the net, and New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy is in palliative care as it seems there is nothing more doctors can do in his battle against cancer.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO