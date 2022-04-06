ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder Abuse Bill heads to Governor Reynolds desk

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, April 6th, the Iowa Senate unanimously passed the Elder Abuse Bill (SF522). That bill is now on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds desk for her signature. The...

