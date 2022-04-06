ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

High Heat Descending on Southland

By City News Service
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNz1v_0f1ArtlM00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Southland residents are about to get a big taste of summer, with temperatures expected to soar across the region starting today and continuing through the work week.

Heat advisories will be in effect in parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees in some areas by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperatures are expected in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, with triple-digits possible in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Pomona. Coastal areas and downtown Los Angeles could see temperatures in the 90s, possibly reaching 95.

``Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,'' the NWS advised. ``Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.''

In Orange County, heat advisories will also be in effect for inland and coastal areas, with temperatures expected into the mid- to upper-90s. The hottest temperatures are expected in the Orange County inland areas, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County mountain areas, a high wind warning went into effect Tuesday, continuing until 3 a.m. today. North winds were expected to reach between 25 mph and 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range. A less-severe high wind advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. today in the Santa Clarita Valley, where sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph were forecast, with isolated gusts up to 55 mph.

Forecasters warned that damaging winds can blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, and can cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

UPI News

Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.

After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April. A dip in the jet stream across the center of the country, starting late this weekend, is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

