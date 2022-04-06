High Heat Descending on Southland

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Southland residents are about to get a big taste of summer, with temperatures expected to soar across the region starting today and continuing through the work week.

Heat advisories will be in effect in parts of Los Angeles County from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees in some areas by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest temperatures are expected in the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, with triple-digits possible in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Pomona. Coastal areas and downtown Los Angeles could see temperatures in the 90s, possibly reaching 95.

``Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,'' the NWS advised. ``Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.''

In Orange County, heat advisories will also be in effect for inland and coastal areas, with temperatures expected into the mid- to upper-90s. The hottest temperatures are expected in the Orange County inland areas, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton and Mission Viejo, on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County mountain areas, a high wind warning went into effect Tuesday, continuing until 3 a.m. today. North winds were expected to reach between 25 mph and 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range. A less-severe high wind advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. today in the Santa Clarita Valley, where sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph were forecast, with isolated gusts up to 55 mph.

Forecasters warned that damaging winds can blow down large objects such as trees and power lines, and can cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.