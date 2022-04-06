Schools releasing students at noon today due to threat of inclement weather

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong and severe storms as well as a flash flooding threat. A very strong low pressure system, which brought devastating storms through Texas on Monday, is progressing east this morning and will bring a threat for severe weather to the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Storms will bring the potential for damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph, isolated, embedded tornadoes, as well as heavy rain and flooding. Large hail is possible as well, but it the lowest threat of the four. Storms will move in ahead of a cold front in a long line of storms. These will move in as early as 3 PM in Northwest Alabama and the severe threat should end in Northeast Alabama around 9 PM. At this point, you can expect the storms into the Huntsville/Madison metro somewhere around 5 PM to 6 PM.

MADISON, AL ・ 16 DAYS AGO