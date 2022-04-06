ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Schools releasing students at noon today due to threat of inclement weather

By Michael Giddens
sylacauganews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Due to the possibility of severe storms pushing through Talladega County Wednesday afternoon, both Sylacauga City Schools...

www.sylacauganews.com

