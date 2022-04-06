ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Recall of Kinder Surprise eggs extended to five more products over Salmonella fears

By Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5Pna_0f1Aog8q00

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to include five more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs, over fears they could be contaminated with Salmonella .

It comes after it was revealed this week that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, had become ill due to the common bacteria in an outbreak linked to Kinder Surprise eggs.

Chocolate giant Ferrero, which owns the Kinder brand, swiftly recalled a batch of the eggs with best before dates of between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022, citing health concerns.

That operation has now been extended to include a number of other Kinder chocolate products. The 20g Kinder Surprise eggs, as well as three-packs of those eggs, with best before dates of up to and including 7 October 2022, have all been recalled.

Meanwhile, the following products, with best before dates of between 20 April and 21 August 2022, are also being bought back: Kinder Surprise (100g), Kinder Mini eggs (75g), Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g), and Kinder Schokobons (200g).

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) said “to reduce the risk of any further illness, consumers should not eat the products listed in the recall alert and they/the parent or guardians of children should follow the risk advice within it”.

Common symptoms of Salmonella include fever, vomiting diarrhoea and stomach cramps. All usually resolve themselves within a few days.

However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems, which is why officials have asked customers to err on the side of caution.

Tina Potter, the FSA’s head of incidents, said the agency welcomed “the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero” and insisted it was “really important” for customers to follow the advice not to eat the recalled products, “to avoid the risk of becoming ill with Salmonella poisoning”.

Ms Potter added that with Easter coming up, parents may have already bought some of these products and not realise it. “So we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall,” she said.

As well as the 63 cases in Britain, there were other instances of Kinder customers becoming ill this week in Europe including in Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, according to reports. The eggs are made in Belgium.

No deaths have been reported in the UK but most cases reported involve children aged five and under.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland are leading the investigation.

Dr Lesley Larkin, the surveillance lead for gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety at UKHSA, said the probe was working “to ensure that the risk to the public is minimised”.

She advised: “Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Poisoning#Kinder Surprise#Kinder Chocolate#The Eggs#Food Standards Agency#Fsa
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
9News

Check your bathroom: This popular brand of moisturizer has just been recalled

The maker of Jergens is recalling some of its moisturizing products because they may contain a bacteria that can pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall is for specific lots of 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer with specific codes, the Kao USA Inc. said earlier this month.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
DEPEW, NY
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
FOOD & DRINKS
contagionlive.com

Potential Bacteria Contaminations Lead to Product Recalls

Here’s a roundup of popular foods and products that were recalled this week by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lists the FDA-regulated products that have been recalled. Here are some of the most recent and popular products that have been recalled this week, due to the identified or suspected presence of harmful bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

More than 30 cut fruit, vegetable and dip products recalled because of Listeria concerns

Fruit Fresh Up Inc. is recalling fresh cut fruit, vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips, processed at its Depew, NY, production facilities, because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was initiated after results from an environmental testing program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to be contaminated with...
DEPEW, NY
The Independent

The Independent

589K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy