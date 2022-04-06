ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Air Jordan 9 ‘Chile Red’ Is Reportedly Releasing in May

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
A new iteration of the Air Jordan 9 is potentially hitting shelves soon.

Sneaker leak social media account shared images of the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” on Instagram yesterday, a new iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s reportedly releasing in May.

The early images reveal that the shoe will wear a bold red color scheme that’s reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls’ hues, a basketball team that Jordan played for in the ’80s and ’90s. The shoe features a premium red suede upper that’s coupled with a matching patent leather mudguard that continues onto the heel and up to the ankle collar. Breaking up the mostly red makeup are stealthy black accents on the eyelets, the tongue tag, the pull tab on the ankle and ’23’ embroidery on the heel. Rounding out the look is a black rubber outsole and red Jumpman branding on the heel.

According to zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the forthcoming “Chile Red” Air Jordan 9 will be released on May 7 and the shoe will be available in adult and kids’ sizing. Although the early info was shared by the aforementioned sneaker leak social media account, release details for the shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, there are additional new iterations of other acclaimed Air Jordan silhouettes that are hitting shelves in April. Jordan Brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 5 “Jade” will be released via the app this Saturday for $200. After that, the Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire” will drop via the app on April 16 for a retail price of $210.

