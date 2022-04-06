Titans find a way to prevail despite errors

Tuscarora’s young girls lacrosse team has been studying film of its games, scrutinizing mistakes that need to be corrected, and the Titans will see several things to work on when viewing Tuesday’s home game against Walkersville.

The Titans had trouble scooping up ground balls, especially on draws. They threw errant passes. They committed costly fouls and got a few yellow cards.

Despite those issues, though, they still found a way to win.

After seeing the Lions take the lead after trailing by six goals in the second half, Tuscarora got big plays down the stretch from goalie Brianna Amick and late goals from Alyssa Hartis and Natalie Lepkowski to pull out a 12-11 win.

“We came up with the win, which was good,” Lepkowski said. “But we need to work on some things.”

Hartis got the game-tying goal on an assist from Ashley Elliott, then Lepkowski gave the Titans a 12-11 lead with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left.

Amick then had to prevent another comeback attempt in a game full of them. The goalie made a clutch save on a free position shot with 36 seconds left.

“It was definitely scary because I had to keep my cool,” Amick said. “I had to make sure I kept my composure to help my girls out.”

While an errant pass gave Walkersville another possession, the Titans got the ball back after the Lions were called for a foul, and they ran out the final seconds.

This game didn’t figure to include such late-game drama when Hartis scored on a free-position shot to give the Titans a 9-3 lead with 16:30 left. Then the Lions, led by Samantha McDonough (who finished with five goals), stormed back into the game, scoring eight unanswered goals to take an 11-9 lead with 8:12 left.

“All the credit in the world to Walkersville. They came, they fought, they played themselves a great second half,” Titans coach Brad Gray said. “And we found a way to get it done at the end.”

The Titans improved to 3-1, a more-than-respectable record for any team, let alone one with just three seniors. Still, Tuscarora knows it needs to improve after seeing a six-goal lead quickly vanish.

“We’re very much a work in progress,” Gray said. “We keep showing them the film, we keep saying, ‘Look, this is where we are making these mistakes.’

“We have the potential to be a good team,” he said. “But we also have the potential to have nights like tonight where we throw a lot of passes away, where we miss ground balls, I think we took three or four cards.”

During its comeback, Walkersville got four free-position goals. The Lions also dominated possession during that stretch, thanks to their ability to scoop up ground balls on draws.

“In the second half, we weren’t coming up with ground balls,” Gray said. “We were directing the ball, but we weren’t gaining possession of it.”

Junior midfield Ariana Tucci helped turn the tide for the Titans, scoring her third goal of the night to cut Walkserville’s lead to 11-10.

While the Titans are far from a one-player team, getting goals from seven different players on Tuesday, Tucci is a go-to player, one who will continue her lacrosse career at Longwood University. But she was self-critical after her team’s latest win.

“I think I had some mistakes,” she said. “I think my defensive skills were better than they usually were. It was frustrating, so I was glad I was able to finish the game without losing my cool. It’s about composure, when it comes down to a game as tight as this.”

Hartis had three goals and one assist, and Elliott had two goals and one assist. Delaney Stup, Ashley Almeida and Tori Hampton each had one goal. Tucci and Hampton each had one assist.

Grace McMurry and Natalie Meyer each had two goals for the Lions, while Meghan Welker and Skylar McDonough each had one goal.

“We just could not stop them,” Tucci said of Walkersville’s second-half comeback. “I think it shows a lot about our team that we didn’t give up.”