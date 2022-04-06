ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

JSU softball: Gamecocks' trip to Albertville to play Tide is canceled

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCmWI_0f1AnnHi00
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's softball game against Alabama in Albertville has been canceled.

The inaugural Sand Mountain Showdown at the new Sand Mountain Park was set for March 30 but was postponed to today because of weather. The forecast is no better for today, as storms are expected to sweep through the state this evening.

"Unfortunately, the weather is unpredictable, and the safety of everyone involved is at the forefront of our concern," read a statement released by the park.

No mutual date for Jacksonville State and Alabama is available for this spring, according to Sand Mountain Park news release.

According to a JSU spokesman, both schools are willing to reschedule during the fall season, which usually is in October. If fans want to hold onto their tickets, they will be good for that game.

Ticketholders may also request a refund by visiting this link: Refund.

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Puts on a Clinic in 10-1 Victory

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team defeated the Samford Bulldogs 10-1 on Tuesday at Sewell Thomas Stadium. Freshman pitcher Ben Hess got the start and helped the Tide defense get off to a strong start while the bats struggled to get going. Hess pitched until midway through the top of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Albertville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Albertville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
Catfish 100.1

Garth Brooks Comes To Bryant Denny Stadium…Why Not?

This summer Garth Brooks comes to Tuscaloosa and Bryant Denny Stadium. No, actually Garth is coming to Protective Stadium in Birmingham on June 4. Garth has already played in the Notre Dame stadium, iconic as it is. Garth has played Razorback Stadium and the University Of Florida's stadium. He wanted to pull off a show at Oklahoma's famed stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRN News 2

Vols lose Kennedy Chandler to NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has declared for the NBA draft and is signing with an agent after his freshman season with the Volunteers. Chandler announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. He said he’s humbled to be so close to a lifelong dream. Chandler came to Tennessee as […]
NBA
Anniston Star

ASWA poll: Piedmont baseball back on top

Piedmont's 15-game winning streak in baseball got noticed in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The Bulldogs (21-4) bumped up to No. 1 in Class 3A, up from No. 3 last week. Piedmont jumped Phil Campbell and Plainview. Piedmont held the top ranking after a 15-0 start in 2020,...
PIEDMONT, AL
Anniston Star

Recruiting: Faith's Richerzhagen will play on, at LaGrange College

Just beyond a breakthrough season for Faith Christian boys basketball came a college breakthrough for one of its best players Thursday. Senior forward Ethan Richerzhagen made it official before a crowd of family, friends, coaches and Faith administrators in the school’s gymnasium, signing to play for NCAA Division III LaGrange College in Georgia.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Jacksonville State
Anniston Star

Calhoun County softball: Scores, pairings from Day 2

Piedmont has been a last-day presence in the Calhoun County softball tournament. Now, the Bulldogs stand one victory away from winning it. Emily Farmer hit a two-run home run and prevailed over Alexandria's Rylee Gattis in the circle in Thursday's winners-bracket final, and Cayla Brothers' solo home run put Piedmont over the top, 3-2, at Calhoun County Sports Complex.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Headland soccer player puts pen to paper to play at Huntingdon

HEADLAND. Ala. (WDHN) — A Headland High School senior will continue his soccer career at Huntingdon College. John McKee, a center-back for the Rams, will take his talents to Montgomery. One of his goals is to gain playing time as a freshman. Mckee has also played with his travel...
HEADLAND, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn defeats in-state foe in Tuesday's mid-week matchup

On Tuesday, the Tigers traveled to Birmingham to face the UAB Blazers. It was the second matchup between the two. In the first meeting, Auburn defeated UAB by a score of 16-1. In the second matchup between the two, the scoring began when the Tigers struck in the top of the first. Leadoff-batter Blake Rambusch scored the first run of the ball game after a sacrifice fly from Brody Moore. In the bottom of the first, the Blazers struck. A single from outfielder Caleb Floyd tied the game at 1-1 heading into the second inning.
AUBURN, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
96
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy