Hitmaker David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are taking their popular pandemic Instagram show live at the upscale Café Carlyle, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The couple, who married in 2019, will perform hits from Foster’s days in the rock band Chicago. They’ll also be digging into his catalogue of working with musicians such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. The duo will also perform McPhee’s biggest songs from her career appearing on “American Idol,” in the TV show “Smash,” and in the Broadway show “Waitress.” The show — which they began performing online...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO