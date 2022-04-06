ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Is Now a Billionaire, Apparently

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities will make many a debut within a lifetime of fame, whether that means appearing for the first time on the Oscars red carpet, on the Met Gala steps, or on the Grammys stage. But only a few get to make their Forbes annual worldwide billionaires list debut. Enter...

