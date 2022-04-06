ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Region braces for deeper drought, less Rio Grande water for farming

By Danielle Prokop
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother spring, the same dry riverbed. In previous years, water would begin to flow in the Rio Grande in springtime, released from storage from Elephant Butte Reservoir in New Mexico, and pour into fields and ditches for cotton, pecans, chiles and other crops. Instead, once again, the riverbed remains...

Comments / 3

⛽️
1d ago

If they had record snowfall up north they would still say less water. More conditioning of the public just like the gas situation to justify sticking it to us.

Reply
2
