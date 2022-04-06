ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Upper Missouri River basin forecast runoff well below normal

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReservoir inflows in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, were well-below average in March. The March runoff of 1.5 million acre-feet was 48 percent of average for the month. The updated 2022...

