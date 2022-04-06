ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense

By Amanda Roberts
KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Around 4 a.m. on March 27, Shenita McBride will never forget the frantic call she got from her brother’s partner. “When you are telling me my brother got shot, I woke up because now I’m really awake because you’re telling me my brother got shot,” McBride...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Family of man shot and killed reacts to arrests

No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night. We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville. Plus, Lisa says storms Friday. Middle Tennessee gas...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a guest at his cabin in Pennsylvania nine times did so out of self-defense, a county district attorney has determined while pushing back against criticism that the investigation lacked transparency. Evidence from the case supported witness accounts that Peter Spencer,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC man who shot, killed young father he rescued from lake won’t face charges, official say

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man was in self-defense.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Self Defense#Black And Gold#Police#Fox 8
AL.com

Boater rescues man from lake, kills him in self-defense, South Carolina sheriff says

A man who fell off his personal watercraft in a South Carolina lake was shot and killed by the boater who rescued him in what prosecutors have called an act of self-defense. The incident unfolded on Lake Keowee near Salem, South Carolina, on March 15, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies were dispatched to the man-made lake in response to a reported shooting involving a boater and a wave runner.
SALEM, SC
The Independent

Witnesses – including Hunger Games actor – say man was abusing dog before he was beaten by group in Hollywood

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.“I’m sorry that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Black Man’s Hunting Trip Death Is Ruled Self-Defense. His Family ‘Isn’t Surprised.’

Pennsylvania authorities announced this week that no charges will be filed in the death of a Black man who was fatally shot nine times during a hunting trip. In a statement to The Daily Beast, an attorney for Peter Spencer’s family said that they disagree with the Venango County district attorney’s decision—but are “not surprised” by the outcome.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy