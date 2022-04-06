Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen to plan schedule at chapter meeting

POCATELLO — The Portneuf River Back Country Horsemen chapter has scheduled a meeting for 5:30 p.m. April 12 at Elmer’s restaurant, when they’ll plan upcoming projects and events.

The meeting will feature a no-host dinner, and the group has also booked a speaker, Dr. Seth Lundquist, a veterinarian with Alpine Animal Hospital, who will discuss proper care for horses.

A business meeting will follow the speaker, during which members will plan projects, events and trail rides. Back Country Horsemen is a national organization that works to ensure public lands remain open to recreational stock use, primarily through trail maintenance and improvement projects.

Last year, the organization did work on a new connector trail serving the western hills near Pocatello, called Campbell Creek Trail.

The group is also seeking new members. Membership is $25 per person, and the group hosts monthly trail rides throughout summer.

For more information, call Nancy Fox at 307-248-0610, or email her at nancyfox321@gmail.com, or call Steve Hurley at 208-221-4626, or email him at steve@hurleystar.com.