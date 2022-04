I have always loved reading and have read hundreds of books. A lot of my friends don't know where to start or what they would be interested in book-wise. I give book recommendations all the time and wanted to share some of them to give a starting point in some different genres I enjoy. On tiktok, there is new trend called the enemies-to-lovers trope and it has been getting some major attention. There is also a side of tiktok called "booktok" which is all about different themes within books. Consider at least one of these books and I promise you won't be disappointed!

