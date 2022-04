Of all the upcoming games that fans are looking forward to over the next couple of years, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is surely up there. It’s a sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which gave us a fresh twist on Peter Parker, Doc Ock, and other iconic characters. Insomniac proved that it is more than capable with handling Spidey games, so much so that Sony has green-lit a sequel. It was unveiled fully at the end of 2021, and teased a handful of new villains. Of course, we also had Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to tide us over, and it looks like Miles will be a core character moving forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO