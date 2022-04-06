ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lose Yourself In the Top Workout Songs of All Time!

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey commissioned by RockMyrun and done...

www.ksdk.com

102.5 KISS FM

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time Revealed

Do you know what the world's most-streamed song on Spotify is?. To even reach top 10 status on the popular music streaming app, an artist has to reach over 2 billion streams. The most-streamed song comes in with over 3 billion... and climbing. According to Hits Daily Double, out of...
MUSIC
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
boxrox.com

Best Home Ab Workout in 10 Minutes for Six Pack Abs (No Equipment Needed)

Try this best home ab workout in 10 minutes if you want six pack abs. Designed by Jeff from Athlean X, this will help you build a better, fitter body. “This is the best home ab workout you will find if you are looking for one you can do without any equipment and whether you are a beginner or advanced. In this video, I’m going to give you a 10 minute follow along ab workout that is going to help you get six pack abs in the comfort of your own home.”
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
SPY

Try a Jump Rope Workout to Crush Your Weight Loss Goals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Jump Rope Benefits Jump Rope Workout for Beginners The Best Jump Rope Workout The Best Jump Ropes To Buy Spring is in full swing, and these few months of blooming flowers and warmer weather mark a critical moment in the annual fitness calendar. It’s a time to both reassess your New Year’s Resolutions from way back in January, and an opportunity to start building that coveted beach body, whatever that means to you. If your idea of...
WEIGHT LOSS
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Jewel Songs

Discovered in a coffee shop. Trained as a yodeler. Sold millions of albums as a folk artist when sludgy grunge was at its peak. She’s a poet and a horseback rider. She’s lived off the grid, out of her car, and (likely) in a mansion somewhere. And to...
MUSIC
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
FITNESS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Do Squats Work Your Abs?

Squats are arguably one of the most productive exercises you can do. Entire workouts have been written around squats, and many coaches and lifters view them as essential. It doesn’t matter if you want to build muscle, get stronger, burn fat, or run faster and jump higher, squats will help you achieve your goals sooner. Squats are also a fundamental movement pattern that most people do many times each day and are, of course, the first lift contested in a powerlifting meet.
WORKOUTS
Harper's Bazaar

7 diet and nutrition habits that help Jennifer Lopez feel and function at her best

There's no denying that Jennifer Lopez is an inspiration - whether performing on stage, starring in her latest film, or walking the red carpet. She certainly puts in work in the gym, which is evident in her toned limbs and that phenomenally strong core. Unsurprisingly, J Lo has an intense fitness routine — it involves plenty of abs workouts (of course), heavy lifting, and dancing.
CELEBRITIES

Community Policy