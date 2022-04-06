Controller vs mouse and keyboard - what's best for you?

When Walmart surprised everyone with Monday's Xbox Series X restock, there was no indication this would be different from the others seen in the last month. Now, more than a full day later, the Xbox Series X is still in stock at Walmart. It's clear from social media there are people taking advantage of this Xbox Series X restock, but the Add to Cart button remains blue. Shipping times on this Walmart listing have varied quite a bit, often making it clear the console would not ship until the end of the month, but even with this delayed ship time it's still possible to purchase the console. This is a huge shift in availability -- even if only from one retailer -- and may finally signal a change in the way you are able to buy an Xbox Series X.

RETAIL ・ 15 DAYS AGO