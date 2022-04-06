ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Betty Jane Jones Davy

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness. Betty was born in Sullivan County, TN, on July 6, 1937, to Earnest Alonzo and Hattie Irvin Jones, the youngest of nine children. She lived in Dante, VA...

Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Kay Collins Dillow

MOUNT CARMEL - Wanda Kay Collins Dillow, age 73, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was a member of The Lighthouse in Kingsport where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed rescuing and loving cats. Most of all, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and she cherished her 2 granddaughters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stewart George Vaughn

Stewart George Vaughn born June 2, 1931 was reunited with the love of his life, Needa on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Stewart was a very talented man and jack of all trades all his life. He worked for Kingsport Milling company and helped rebuild the mill with his dad after the fire. He continued working there until he moved on to AFG where he retired after 35 years of service. He also owned Stone Drive Sport Shop and Vaughn’s Taxidermy. He even mounted a couple of animals for Johnny Cash. He loved fishing, hunting and shooting. He loved his family and was the greatest dad and pappy on the planet. His greatest legacy however was his love for Jesus. He was an Elder and Usher at Apostolic Gospel Church and most importantly was known as the “Candyman” by all its members, both young and old. Stewart was also a connoisseur of pineapple milkshakes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billie Sue Boyd Roberts

KINGSPORT - Billie Sue Boyd Roberts, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a long illness. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Port City Church. She...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Michael Rigsby

James Michael Rigsby, 61 ended his earthly journey on March 30th, 2022. Mike was born in Kingsport, Tn on August 7, 1960. He served in the U.S. Army 1979-1985. Mike was the 1st Sgt of the 19th Tennessee Infantry in the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting, and member of the Colonel John S. Mosby Camp #1409 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Kingsport Times-News

David Earnest Ferrell

David passed at home after a long period of serious illness. He was a loving husband, brother and Poppy. David was a 1975 graduate of Church Hill High School in Church Hill, Tennessee. After school he served an enlistment in the US Army. The majority of the remainder of his life was spent in New Port Richey, Florida with his wife Christine. He was a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker. David was preceded in death by his mother Clora Ferrell, father Carl Ferrell, sister-in-law Connie Ferrell, step sons Mickey and Dan Mattimore. He is survived by his loving wife Christine, 2 sons Patrick (Emily) and TC, step daughter Shannon Mattimore, grandson Hunter, granddaughter Emily, brothers Wally (Suzanne), and Stephen, Sister Joy (Dennis). Niece Julianna (Nick) and Katie, nephews Michael and Joel, brother-in-law Larry Lay (Terry), nephew Trinity Lay, niece Marie Shoman (Robert), Doreen DeVoe Casey, nephew Ned DeVoe, Great niece Mary Beth DeVoe, niece Annie O’Neil, niece Tammy Studer and nephew Corrie Studer. Burial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Prevatt Funeral Home and Cremation service.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Winfred Lee Thomas

Winfred Lee Thomas, born January 16, 1939 departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Lee was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Perry Thomas, mother Mary Alma Thomas and brother Benjamin Perry Thomas 2nd, and infant sister Deborah Ann Thomas.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs

HILTONS, VA - Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs passed away peacefully at her home in Hiltons, VA on April 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Janie was born February 21, 1951 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles L. “Jack” and the late Margaret Elizabeth “Libby” Davis. Janie spent her early childhood in the coal fields of Kentucky and then moved to Lebanon, VA where she attended elementary and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Virginia at Wise in 1972, and taught biology and chemistry at Honaker High School in Honaker, VA. Her Appalachian Mountain Heritage and her love for Virginia were evident throughout her life. In June 1973, Janie married Samuel Alan Hobbs of Hiltons, VA. In their early years of marriage, they moved for Alan’s job to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and finally landed in Kingsport, TN where they raised their children. Later moves included stints in Arkansas, California and Texas but Kingsport was always “home.” For 18 years, Janie worked at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport as the youth director. During this time, she loved shepherding the spiritual journey of the youth. She loved following these “youth” over the years and continued to be a mentor, advisor and friend. Over the course of her life, Janie developed an extensive list of hobbies: sewing, quilting, singing, playing the guitar, hiking, running, and enjoying her grandchildren. After she and Alan retired to the Hobbs family farm “on the River” in Hiltons, she deeply appreciated the natural beauty of the mountains and the Holston River and loved entertaining the numerous friends and family who often visited. She continued to invest in furthering her spiritual life by leading several weekly Bible studies, even doing so on Zoom during her hospital stays prior to her death.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Kate Adkins

KINGSPORT, TN - Helen Kate Adkins passed away peacefully April 2, 2022, at her residence. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Belle Cox Bateman

KINGSPORT- Mary Belle Cox Bateman entered Heaven on March 31, 2022. Born on August 16, 1939, she was the beloved daughter of William Basil Cox and Bernelle Chase Cox of Washington County, TN. Mary Belle was an honors graduate of ETSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education. She...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr

KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Jak Edwards officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Brooks

Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
Kingsport Times-News

Edith Wanda Patterson

KINGSPORT - Edith Patterson, 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She had lived most of her life in Kingsport and retired from Belk’s. Edith loved to cook and make Christmas candy, being outdoors and gardening. Edith is preceded in death by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Blair

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth “Chad” Carr

KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Stewart, Brother Ed Barnette and Brother Steven Johnson officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, 34, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate of...
Kingsport Times-News

Sherman Kay Benton

Sherman Kay Benton, age 67, was called to Heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, April 8, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Long’s Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Paul “Junior” Kegley

NICKELSVILLE - Paul “Junior” Kegley, 85 of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully while in the comfort of his daughter’s home in Bristol, TN in the evening hours of Sunday April 3, 2022. He was the son of the late Garland and Hattie Jane Cook Kegley. He was a strong and gentle man who provided, not only monetary, but also in ethical and loving ways for his family. His passing will leave a giant void as he proved to be faithful, kind, generous and loving to the very end. He worked in the construction and building industry for most of his life. Junior was also an avid farmer and collector. Other than his parents, Junior is preceded in death by his wife, Reeda Kegley; son Scott Kegley; siblings, Reatha Elam, Beulah Duncan, John Kegley, Grover Kegley, and Fannie Salyer.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kathleen Edith Peak

KINGSPORT - Kathleen Edith Peak, 55 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Peak family.

