The Cookie Crate Celebrates Three Tasty Years

The Appalachian region is getting a new hotel, and it comes with its own farm and vineyard. Officially opened on April 4, the Inn at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards is situated on the family-owned Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards in Bristol, Virginia, in Virginia wine country. The property stretches across more than 450 acres of rolling hills and meadows and, in addition to the farm and vineyards, now includes the new inn with 28 rooms and suites, which join nine standalone yurts that opened last fall.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO