Kingsport, TN

Downtown Kingsport April Events

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Robin Cleary, Executive Director of Downtown Kingsport...

www.wjhl.com

Kingsport Times-News

Move to Kingsport moving ahead

KINGSPORT — Move To Kingsport has arguably the lowest cost while providing the highest return of any idea stemming from the 1999 Economic Summit. That’s right — the idea began 23 years ago. At the time, Kingsport was struggling to reinvent itself after many of the original...
KINGSPORT, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

KPD: Previously missing woman located

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that a woman at the center of a search has been located and is safe. The KPD stated that family members reported 23-year-old Elisha Killen missing after she had not been seen or heard from in over a week, and family were concerned […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Person
Robin
Augusta Free Press

Shop and Dine Out in Downtown Staunton set to resume on April 1

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association will resume Shop and Dine Out in Downtown on weekends beginning Friday, April 1. Beverley Street will close on Fridays at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. each weekend through October. Cross streets will remain open, and on certain holiday weekends, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Special events may also require adjustments to the regular schedule.
STAUNTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Greenbelt a 'jewel for Kingsport'

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Greenbelt could be swinging this year. The swinging bridge at Riverfront Park was closed last year after cracks were found. It should open by April, officials said. This year, the city is set for several maintenance projects on the park, and the city is making...
KINGSPORT, TN
Cape Gazette

Lewes living history events to start April 2

The Lewes Historical Society will kick off the 2022 season of Lewistown Living History events with the day-long historical experience, Hearty in the Cause: Lewes 1776, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Events will take place he historic campus located at 110 Shipcarpenter St. and the...
LEWES, DE
WJHL

Citi pulls permits for $11M Boones Creek building renovation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the area’s largest employers is on the move, but not very far. Citi, which has 1,896 employees locally according to Washington County’s most recent audit, has pulled a building permit to renovate the 45,000-square-foot former ITT-Tech building at 4721 Lake Park Drive in Boones Creek. For years, Citi […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

United Way joins the One Knoxville team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville joins the One Knoxville SC through new community focused partnership. Recently One Knoxville SC revealed their new kit or jersey but today a new partnership has been announced that brings two community focused organizations together. United Way or Greater Knoxville has announced that they are partnering with One Knoxville for their inaugural season, with a portion of the proceeds from One Knoxville’s first home game going to the United Way. One Knoxville is going the extra mile to not just represent the region but give back in any way possible which is developing a love for the club before their first match is even played.
KNOXVILLE, TN

