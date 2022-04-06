ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth edition of influential introductory textbook on algorithms released

Cover picture for the articleIt's a rare textbook that has sold over a million copies, has a Twitter account, has been a clue on Jeopardy!, and even made a cameo appearance in a popular Chinese soap opera. That distinction belongs to the best-selling "Introduction to Algorithms," co-authored by Dartmouth's Thomas Cormen, professor emeritus...

