Rex Batchelor passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rex entered this life March 23, 1936, in Hughes, Ark., one of nine children, into a family filled with love and joy. After excelling as a star football and basketball player at Hughes High School, he attended Memphis State University.

MILFORD, DE ・ 18 DAYS AGO