While there are plenty of good reasons to continue this bad mistake, can we at least agree that keeping the Buffalo Bills stadium in the suburbs is a bad idea?. First, let's just get this out of the way and say that I fully recognize the Buffalo Bills belong to the Pegula's and Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE), and they can choose wherever they want for their new stadium. They have decided the future of our beloved Buffalo Bills shall remain in Orchard Park for at least the next 30-years. I may not like it, but it is what it is.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO