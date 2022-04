A Waldoboro entrepreneur is believed to have done something no other Maine cheesemaker has ever done: win a major award. According to the Portland Press Herald, Allison Lakin, founder of Lakin’s Gorges Cheese, brought home Best of the Class at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. Lakin's win came in the soft cheese flavored category, with a unique profile that certainly symbolizes being from Maine.

WALDOBORO, ME ・ 15 DAYS AGO