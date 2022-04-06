ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Colts free agent DT Taylor Stallworth signs with Chiefs

By Kevin Hickey
 1 day ago
Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Stallworth, who emerged as a solid rotational player in 2021, visited the Chiefs on Monday. He was a restricted free agent but after the Colts opted not to apply a tender, Stallworth became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began.

Stallworth emerged as a pleasant surprise for the Colts during the 2021 season. Despite a limited role in 2021, Stallworth had 3.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

It isn’t clear why the Colts were so comfortable letting him walk in free agency without even applying the “right of first refusal” tender, which would give them the chance to match an offer from another team.

Regardless, the Colts are likely going into the draft looking to add some depth along the defensive line to work behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

