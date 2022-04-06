ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How S Armani Watts fits with the Colts

By Nick Melillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17doKR_0f1AN8W000

The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday signed free agent safety Armani Watts, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs to a one-year deal.

This acquisition adds young and healthy depth to a safety group that has really thinned out this off-season. With the departure of former All-Pro special teamer and safety George Odum, who signed a three-year deal with San Francisco, snaps are up for grabs at both of those spots this season in Indianapolis.

Watts, 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, also has a history of heavy contribution on special teams in Kansas City under coordinator Dave Toub.

In his 53 games played since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Watts has only one defensive start while playing nearly 1000 snaps on the special teams unit.

He should slide into a similar reserve role for the Colts and continue to improve an already talented special teams group.

Another big factor that likely led to this signing is the health of starting free safety Julian Blackmon, who tore his Achilles in practice last year. The road to recovery from an Achilles injury is difficult for anyone to put a timetable on, so it makes sense to bring in competition should Blackmon need more time to heal.

With Khari Willis locking down the starting strong safety spot, expect Watts to get time alongside him in training camp until Blackmon is 100% and rotate in behind the two.

The Colts are likely not done adding to a young and relatively inexperienced secondary for the 2022 season. While he may not contribute heavily on defense, Watts could go a long way to helping fill a need on one of the most important, and often overlooked parts of any football team, the special teams unit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts held private workout for TE Isaiah Likely

The Indianapolis Colts held a private workout for former Coastal Carolina tight end prospect Isaiah Likely ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft. It is no surprise that the Colts would want to get a look at Likely, who have a need at the tight end position. He had a disappointing showing at the NFL combine, which could be why the Colts wanted a private workout.
NFL
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
thecomeback.com

Odds are out for NFL teams most likely to sign Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has increasingly been in the news as of late as he is attempting an NFL comeback five years after he last took a snap in the league. The 34-year-old has had numerous workouts that have garnered a ton of attention, first with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett back in March, and then throwing during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Brett Favre allegations

Brett Favre may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history but his post-playing career is starting to fill up with scandals and unsavory developments. The latest one dropped Tuesday as a new report from Mississippi Today outlines the Green Bay Packers great’s connection to some shady dealings in state politics and drug projects.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Kansas City Chiefs#Texas A M
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
WDIO-TV

Former Texans, Packers veteran OLB Whitney Mercilus retiring

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks. The 31-year-old Mercilus announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DE Frank Clark recruiting Tyrann Mathieu back to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs still have several unrestricted free agents floating around out there, including star S Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu took his first visit during free agency earlier this week, meeting with the Saints’ brass in New Orleans, Louisiana while touring team facilities. Mathieu, of course, played college football at LSU in Baton Rouge and he grew up in New Orleans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: DeAndre Carter departs Washington, signs with Chargers

DeAndre Carter has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday night. Carter’s departure is a big loss for Washington, as the former Commanders wide receiver slash kick returner was one of the team’s best special teams players last season. He tied for third on the team with four total touchdowns in 2021, one of which came on a 101-yard kickoff return vs. Atlanta in Week 4. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the effort.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy