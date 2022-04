Arthur M. Golab, 88, of Naples, Fla., passed away Thursday, Dec. 30. Born in Hamtramck, Mich., he was a former New Britain and Kensington resident, moving to Naples 12 years ago. Arthur served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and also served in the Connecticut National Guard. He retired from the New Britain Police Department after 25 years, and later was self-employed as a real estate appraiser. Arthur was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in New Britain, the New Britain American Legion Post and the Berlin Lions Club.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO