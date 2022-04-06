Southington police blotter

NEW BRITAIN - A city man was killed in a shooting Sunday night, police said. According to WFSB, police responded to an apartment on Court Street for reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment. Officials said the man was...
Helen T. (Mickiewicz) Flis, 100, a lifetime New Britain resident, died peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Flis. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Nikodem and Emilia (Kulik) Mickiewicz. In the beginning of her career,...
BERLIN – Police are investigating after a number of cars were broken into at a local park. Police said they have fielded multiple complaints regarding the thefts reported at Pistol Creek. The suspect or suspects broke windows to the vehicles to gain access to them, stealing valuables that were inside.
Comments / 0