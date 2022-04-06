ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Southington police blotter

New Britain Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Ferrelli, 41, of 260 Burlington Ave., was charged March 28 with possession...

www.newbritainherald.com

Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in shooting Sunday

NEW BRITAIN - A city man was killed in a shooting Sunday night, police said. According to WFSB, police responded to an apartment on Court Street for reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment. Officials said the man was...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Helen T. (Mickiewicz) Flis

Helen T. (Mickiewicz) Flis, 100, a lifetime New Britain resident, died peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Flis. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Nikodem and Emilia (Kulik) Mickiewicz. In the beginning of her career,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Multiple car burglaries reported at Pistol Creek in Berlin

BERLIN – Police are investigating after a number of cars were broken into at a local park. Police said they have fielded multiple complaints regarding the thefts reported at Pistol Creek. The suspect or suspects broke windows to the vehicles to gain access to them, stealing valuables that were inside.
BERLIN, CT

