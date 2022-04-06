ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Edwin Andrew Austin

 3 days ago

Edwin Andrew Austin, 85, passed away March 30, 2022 in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He was born July 26, 1936 in Guthrie to Wollard and Nell (Cotteral) Austin. Ed was a Guthrie boy through and through, graduating from Guthrie High School in 1954, having been a part of Guthrie’s first state basketball championship...

