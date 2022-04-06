The Bills signed Stefon Diggs to a $104 million contract extension and it might be a bargain

Stefon Diggs was paying attention when Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill reset the market. He made sure we all knew about it on Twitter.

The Buffalo Bills were paying attention as well. They took a look at a landscape in which wide receiver had become the most expensive non-quarterback position in the NFL and realized the value they had in their All-Pro pass catcher. On Wednesday, Buffalo made Diggs the league’s fourth $100 million wideout by signing him to a four-year, $104 million contract extension.

It’s a move that will keep the 28-year-old Diggs tied to western New York through 2027. And, despite a headline-grabbing number, it’s a deal that could be a bargain for the Bills.

There’s no denying Diggs’ role in Buffalo’s rise from AFC East punchline to Super Bowl contender. His arrival in 2020 proved to be the missing piece in Josh Allen’s development. The quarterback who’d been a collection of raw tools found the glue to stick them all together thanks to the WR1 that topped his aerial wish list.

Allen’s passer rating rose by nearly 22 full points that fall. The Bills’ offense ranked second in both scoring and yards gained. Buffalo won its division by three full games and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. Diggs led the league with 127 catches for 1,535 yards and was a first-team All-Pro.

That makes him the kind of huckleberry Adams was for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. He’s a year younger than the former Packer and the same age as Hill. Yet when you consider the contracted seasons each player has after their latest extensions, you see Diggs is getting paid significantly less per season.

Diggs had two seasons left on the bargain five-year, $72 million deal he signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. With those included, this comes out to six years and $121.4 million of total value. That $20.7 million average salary is a reasonable payday in 2022. It could be a bargain by 2025.

Here’s how Diggs stacks up against the five other wide receiver megadeals signed by similarly productive receivers between 2019 and 2022:

Diggs’ closest salary comparison is Amari Cooper, who signed his deal two years ago. That’s fair value for a player who backslid a bit in 2021 — while he still had more than 1,200 receiving yards, his catch rate fell precipitously from 76.5 percent to 63.8 — but remains the kind of player opposing defensive coordinators have to gameplan around.

That contract brings some immediate relief for a Bills team that entered Wednesday with the league’s worst cap situation — an estimated $1.2 million over the spending limit. His restructured deal could free up more than $9 million, per Over the Cap.

Let’s see how that would measure up against future salary caps. We don’t know the exact structure the Bills’ offer, but we can assume that the cap gymnastics of Diggs’ deal likely means the franchise will parse out around $115 million of cap hits between 2023 and 2027. Depending on how general manager Brandon Beane spreads that out, Diggs could be much more affordable than his WR cohort.

We’ll assume the salary cap rises at the average 6.5 percent rate it has the last two decades. Here’s how Diggs’ average cap hit of $23 million after 2022 looks compared against his colleagues.

That’s a reasonable cost for a player who has demonstrably made the Bills better, though just how it compares will depend on the contract’s fine print.

We can also assume receiver salaries will continue to rise over that span thanks to a league where passing is more important than ever. It’s not unreasonable to suggest players like Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson could be making more than $35 million annually by 2025. Buffalo will be paying its WR1 comfortably less, creating extra room to spend around Diggs and Allen in hopes of keeping a championship core together.

But … should the Bills be worried about his age? Let’s dive in:

Great! So what's the risk for the Bills?

Well, a big reason why Diggs signed for a lower average salary was because Buffalo didn’t need to do this deal. The WR1 was already under contract through 2023 before inking his new pack, which limited his negotiating power. There’s a chance Diggs’ impact begins to decline before the new years on his contract even kick in.

That’s a real concern. Diggs and Allen each took a step back, efficiency-wise, from their breakthrough 2020. Allen’s yards per attempt dropped by more than a full yard (from 7.9 to 6.8, 23rd-best in the league). He fell from fourth to eighth in adjusted expected points added per play, which takes his dangerous running into account on top of his throws. He was still a machine, but he wasn’t the same dynamic passer he was the year prior.

Diggs, in a season where he turned 28 years old, slid with him. His catch rate and yards per target both fell significantly. His yards per route run fell from 2.45 as a 2020 All-Pro to 2.03 as a 2021 Pro Bowler. His passer rating when targeted was a crisp 115.4 two seasons ago — tops among all Bills with at least 35 targets. That slipped to 90.6 last fall, which was fourth-best behind Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and Emmanuel Sanders.

Buffalo is hoping this is the floor of his production rather than the beginning stages of a decline. The Bills would happily accept some average efficiency numbers if Diggs’ presence continues to occupy double-teams and create extra space for guys like Davis and Isaiah McKenzie to operate. If the team keeps winning and Diggs remains a threat, this will be a bargain.

But the threat of regression is real for a wideout who is under contract through his age 34 season. The Bills will have to pay him, since he’s got more guaranteed cash coming his way than any other receiver in the league but Hill.

Thomas, for example, can’t be moved without dead cap penalties of at least $11 million in each of the following two seasons thanks to his guarantees. As a result, New Orleans has nearly $70 million in future cap hits tied to a player who has 40 receptions the past two seasons. Hopkins carries dead money cap hits of at least $11 million over each of the next three years and is coming off a season in which he only played 10 games. His 57 yards per game were 30 fewer than his 2020 number.

Both players could bounce back and put together All-Pro seasons in 2022, but there’s a steep drop off when it comes to many aging elite wideouts. Julio Jones was supposed to be a second oasis in the desert of the Titans’ passing offense. Instead he was hurt throughout 2021, released this winter, and remains a free agent.

The late Demaryius Thomas had his last 1,000-yard season at age 29 and was out of the league at 33. AJ Green played through injury in 2018 and hasn’t been the same since. Brandon Marshall had 1,500 yards in his age 31 season and 1,078 in the three years that followed before his retirement.

Diggs isn’t an especially big wideout, so his athleticism and ability to snap off precise routes is paramount to his success. In 2020, he averaged 3.0 yards of separation per target, 75th best in the league. In 2021 that number fell to 2.7 and 95th, per NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The optimistic view would be that Diggs faced more defensive focus and double teams and while that prevented him from thriving it created space for the rest of a very good offense to operate. The pessimistic one would be that Diggs simply wasn’t as good as he was in a ludicrous 2020.

The truth is probably somewhere in between. Diggs may not live up to that 2020 standard because he was so good that year. If he falls off any *only* gives you 100 catches and 1,200 yards, well, that’s still worth eight to 10 percent of the salary cap for a winning team. If the 2021 version of Diggs is the one the Bills get for the next four years, this deal is a win.

But if he falls off, the guaranteed money attached to this ambitious extension could be an albatross for a team with very real Super Bowl aspirations. Beane considered that, considered how good the past two years were, and decided to run it back for as long as possible. Given the Bills’ ascension, it’s hard to fault him for that.