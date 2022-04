LAS CRUCES - Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks is a nonprofit that works to protect and restore public lands through advocacy and building a committed and diverse public lands community. Our work ensures the protection of the resources and responsible access regardless of wealth, privilege or social standing. Through grassroots organizing and continued advocacy, we were able to protect 500,000-acres of land through a national monument designation. Although our organization is incredibly appreciative of the national...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 31 MINUTES AGO