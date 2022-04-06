ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulhall, OK

Mary Barbara Uhrig

guthrienewsleader.net
 3 days ago

Mary Barbara Uhrig, 80, of Mulhall, OK passed away Sunday, March...

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Barbara Henson dies at 87

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Longtime business owner and former Meridian city councilwoman Barbara Henson died Friday at home after an illness. She was 87. She served the people of Ward 3 for 28 years, before retiring in 2017. Henson’s Day Care and Swim Gym provided supervision for several generations of children.
MERIDIAN, MS
Herald-Dispatch

BARBARA ELLEN BELL

BARBARA ELLEN BELL began her earthly voyage on October 7, 1938, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV. Her proud parents were Arvil Reed Bell and Vivian Davis Bell. When she was 4 years old, she was blessed with a brother, Vernon Reed Bell. Her favorite playmates were her cousins from the Bell and Davis families. There were so many of them! Most of her cousins lived nearby in Hurricane or Milton, WV. She managed to keep in touch with most of her cousins throughout her life, especially at family reunions.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy