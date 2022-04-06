Mary Barbara Uhrig

BARBARA ELLEN BELL began her earthly voyage on October 7, 1938, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV. Her proud parents were Arvil Reed Bell and Vivian Davis Bell. When she was 4 years old, she was blessed with a brother, Vernon Reed Bell. Her favorite playmates were her cousins from the Bell and Davis families. There were so many of them! Most of her cousins lived nearby in Hurricane or Milton, WV. She managed to keep in touch with most of her cousins throughout her life, especially at family reunions.

