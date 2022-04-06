ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Development Series: Crowdfunding supports research

vt.edu
 2 days ago

As part of its Research Development Series, the Office of Research and Innovation is hosting a webinar for Virginia Tech researchers to learn more about the...

vtx.vt.edu

Inc.com

Researchers Say They've Developed a Method That Can Train Anyone to Be Creative

They tested it successfully with the U.S. army, at business schools, and in the C-suite. At least since the 1950s psychologists have been peddling creativity training, but ask the average person on the street if creativity can be taught and they'll probably shrug and say, not really. Sure, various techniques can marginally boost creative thinking, but a great many people still believe that you're basically stuck with whatever level of creativity your brain is naturally wired for.
PEPSI
Phys.org

Researchers develop innovative approach to measure shallow water depth with satellite data

The top of the atmosphere is the agreed-upon border between Earth's atmosphere and outer space. Satellites traverse this space, facilitating global communications and imaging the planet, measuring changing ice coverage heights and land mass shifts. While the satellite technology is incredibly advanced, it is a long-standing challenge to produce accurate depth of water for every shallow area off coastlines, according to researchers from Xiamen University and the University of Massachusetts Boston.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop silicon cuboid nanoantenna

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, researchers from South China University of Technology, Guangzhou, China, discuss silicon cuboid nanoantenna with simultaneous large Purcell factor for electric dipole, magnetic dipole and electric quadrupole emission. The Purcell effect is commonly used to increase the spontaneous emission rate by modifying the local...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers develop 'corrosion-free' copper thin films

Copper (Cu) is of fundamental importance to our daily lives due to its excellent electrical conductivity, as well as other valuable physical properties, such as the ability to draw copper into thin wires. Cu is the metal that is at the heart of the electronics, semiconductor and electro-optics industry. But oxidation and unwanted corrosion on its surface can limit the lifespan and increase the electrical resistance of Cu. Now, a team of researchers led by Prof. Se-Young Jeong from Pusan National University have developed a way to fabricate oxidation-resistant thin films of copper. "Oxidation-resistant Cu could potentially replace gold in semiconductor devices, which would help bring down their costs. Oxidation-resistant Cu could also reduce electrical consumption, as well as increase the lifespan of devices with nanocircuitry," says Prof. Jeong. The study has been published in Nature.
CHEMISTRY
Sourcing Journal

Researchers Develop New Textile Industrial Pollution Treatment Process

Click here to read the full article. The process focuses on the simultaneous generation of hydroxyl and sulphate radicals, which catalyzes the removal of dye pollutants. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartH&M, At One Ventures Invest in Sustainable Dyeing TechOutland Denim Is Feeling Peachy About Clay-Dyed JeansBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Researchers develop a sensor to make hydrogen visible

Researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy and the Chair of Thermal Process Technology at Friedrich–Alexander University (FAU) have succeeded in making invisible hydrogen gas visible to the naked eye in order to prevent the risk of fires and explosions. The key to their research is supraparticles, tiny particles that change color as soon as they come near hydrogen. The results have been published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new antibody test to diagnose MS

Mayo Clinic researchers have validated a new antibody test to diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. An antibody typically consists of two immunoglobulin heavy...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research casts doubt on environmental benefits of hybrid working

A permanent post-pandemic switch to hybrid working may do little to reduce carbon emissions as the majority of remote workers travel further each week than their office-based counterparts, new research from the University of Sussex Business School reveals. The newly published study finds that, prior to the pandemic, most remote...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Artificial Intelligence Is Not a Strategy. It Is a Customer Experience Accelerator

If you read the news covering artificial intelligence (AI) developments on any given day, you may feel pangs of fear and dread. From the recent UN report on AI's potential to harm human rights to the use of AI in spyware to hack into journalists' phones, it can seem as though the developers and creators of AI applications have lost control of its powerful potential.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Wholesale Distributors Can Streamline Check Payments and Open the Door to B2B Innovation

The 34,000 companies operating in the United States’ wholesale food distribution industry generate about $991 billion in collective yearly revenue. Even as digital technologies advance, however, paper checks still account for a large segment of wholesalers’ B2B payments. The paper check industry standard has led to growing frictions as wholesalers face pandemic-related supply chain struggles and increased demand worldwide.
INDUSTRY

