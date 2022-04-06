ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

RJ Cyler Signs with CAA and Management 360 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

“The Harder They Fall” actor RJ Cyler has signed with CAA and Management 360 for representation.

Ronald “RJ” Cyler II was most recently seen in the Sundance selection “Emergency,” which is set to hit theaters and begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May. He also portrayed real-life cowboy Jim Beckwourth in Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix western “The Harder They Fall,” stealing scenes amid the star-studded ensemble of Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Delroy Lindo.

Cyler will next be seen in the HBO Max comedy series “Rap Sh*t,” created by Issa Rae, and will play a leading role in “Freedom’s Path,” an upcoming film set in and around the Underground Railroad, written and directed by Brett Smith. Cyler serves as an executive producer on the project.

The actor’s breakthrough role came with the critically acclaimed 2015 film “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” for which he earned a Critic’s Choice best young performer nomination for his lead performance. His film credits also include Netflix’s “Sierra Burgess is a Loser,” the Yann Demange-directed crime-drama “White Boy Rick” and David Michod’s “War Machine”. Cyler also assumed the iconic role of the Blue Ranger in Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” reboot. On television, Cyler has played recurring roles in HBO’s “Vice Principals,” Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” The CW’s “Black Lightning” and season three of VH1’s “Scream.”

In addition to CAA and Management 360, Cyler continues to be represented by attorney Eric Suddleson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
Variety

HGTV’s Christina Hall Lands New Series ‘Christina in the Country’ After ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

Click here to read the full article. Real estate and design expert Christina Hall, best known as co-host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and host of “Christina on the Coast,” is sharing her new adventures in her third series. The six-episode docuseries, “Christina in the Country,” is slated to air later this year and will follow Hall on her next chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm. Used to living an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, the designer will take a different step with her three children...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Danielle Deadwyler
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Regina King
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Rj Cyler
Person
Brett Smith
Person
Jonathan Majors
People

Donald Glover Debuts Shaved Head at Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

The Atlanta creator and star looked dapper as he debuted a shaved head at his hit FX series' season 3 premiere on Thursday, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Glover, 38, was dressed in a coordinating light-pink jacket and pants as he posed on the blue carpet alongside costars Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Avengers’ Co-Stars Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Set To Lead Red-Hot Package ‘Project Artemis’; Apple Makes Massive Deal For Jason Bateman-Directed Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are set to star in buzzy new movie package Project Artemis, we can reveal, with Ozark star, director and exec-producer Jason Bateman aboard to direct. That’s not all. Fresh off its Best Picture Oscar win for Coda, Apple has swooped in on the in-demand package in a $100M+ deal. CAA cut the deal on behalf of the producers. This marks another massive purchase for the studio following a year that saw them pay more than $200M for both the Matthew Vaughn...
MOVIES
Deadline

Matt Bomer In Talks To Join Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Pic ‘Maestro’ At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer is in early talks to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein pic Maestro, which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the iconic composer. If a deal closes, Bomer joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein’s wife Felicia. Pic will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg,, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Netflix had no comment. In his directorial followup to A Star Is Born, Cooper will star as Bernstein, and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans over 30...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Vice Principals#Hbo Max#Cyler Ii#Hbo#War Machine#Lionsgate#Showtime
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Reacher star Alan Ritchson lands next lead movie role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has landed himself a lead movie role following the success of the show's first season. The actor will star in Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels alongside two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film is inspired by the true heroic deeds of a local hairdresser and takes...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Creator Miranda Kwok Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Miranda Kwok, the creator, writer, actor and producer best known for creating and exec producing Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady, for representation. The series produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment is based on Argentina’s La Chica Que Limpia. It centers on Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she is forced to use her cunning and intelligence to fight back, breaking the law for all the...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Variety

CAA Signs ‘Noah Land’ Director Cenk Erturk (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Turkish writer-director Cenk Ertürk has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The Istanbul-based Ertürk made his debut with “Noah Land,” which he developed as a Cannes Cinéfondation resident in 2016, and ultimately premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, where it won awards for best screenplay and best actor in the international category. The wins were a first for a Turkish project at the New York festival. The film follows an ailing father and son who travel to a village where the former grew up in order to carry out his dying...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sterlin Harjo has signed with CAA. Harjo co-created and executive produces FX’s freshman hit Reservation Dogs alongside Taika Waititi. Harjo also served as showrunner and pilot director. The duo is currently in pre-production on Season 2. The series is notable for being the first to feature an all-Native team of writers, directors, and series regulars, and is one of Hulu and FX’s most-watched programs. Harjo, a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, also has several projects set up at FX through his overall deal, as well as others at Amazon and Showtime, alongside frequent...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Korean Star Gang Dong-won Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Superstar Korean actor and producer Gang Dong-won has signed up with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation outside Korea. Gang joins a string of Korean on-screen talent securing international representation as the country’s creative sector is propelled to the fore by films such as “Parasite” and “Peninsula” and by TV shows such as “Squid Game.” He continues to be represented in Korea and Japan by Lee Gi Wook at YG Entertainment. Gang, who has a mechanical engineering degree and was initially scouted as a model, transitioned to acting in 2004 with “Too Beautiful to Lie” and “Temptation of...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

AARP Movies For Grownups Awards: ‘Belfast’ Named Best Film; ‘King Richard’ Lone Double Winner – Full List

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast was named Best Picture at the 20th anniversary AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming tonight. Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis took Best Actor and Supporting Actress for their respective roles in King Richard, making it the only movie or TV show to win multiple awards. See the full winners list below and check out a highlights reel above. Nicole Kidman took home the Best Actress trophy for Being the Ricardos, and The Power of the Dog’s Jane Campion continued her awards-season hot streak...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy