Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

By Via AP news wire
 1 day ago

Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the 6 January 2021, riot, prosecutors say Mr Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Police had arrested Mr Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Mr Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Mr Tarrio’s indictment said that instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes on 5 January.

His lawyers have said the evidence against Mr Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

A judge has postponed the 18 May trial for Mr Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.

Prosecutors sought the postponement to give them more time to assess and share with opposing lawyers new information gathered in the investigation. Some defendants in the case agreed with the postponement request.

A new trial date is expected to be picked during a 21 April hearing.

The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested in Mexico and separated from three children for national security reasons’

Tommy Robinson claims he has been arrested in Mexico, separated from his children and faces deportation for “national security reasons”.The far-right English Defence League (EDL) co-founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has shared a video of himself allegedly being detained by security at Cancun Airport.In the footage, posted on his Telegram account, the 39-year-old says he flew to Mexico with his three children for an Easter holiday but was detained at the airport.The children have been left with Robinson’s friend, he said, and their mother is now flying out to collect them. Robinson tells the camera: “I have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

