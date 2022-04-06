Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $170 Million In March

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in more than $170 million in gaming revenue in March, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Tuesday.

It’s an increase of less than one percent compared to March 2021, which is when COVID-19 capacity restrictions were lifted.

More than $71.9 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers.

The state’s six casinos generated over $52.3 million for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $700,000 more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.

Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $67.7 million.

Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $62 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $18.8 million.

Hollywood Casino ($8.4 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($7.7 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($5.6) million combined to generate the rest of gaming revenues last month.