Gaming Revenues From Maryland Casinos Top $170 Million In March

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in more than $170 million in gaming revenue in March, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Tuesday.

It’s an increase of less than one percent compared to March 2021, which is when COVID-19 capacity restrictions were lifted.

More than $71.9 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers.

The state’s six casinos generated over $52.3 million for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $700,000 more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.

Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $67.7 million.

Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $62 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $18.8 million.

Hollywood Casino ($8.4 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($7.7 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($5.6) million combined to generate the rest of gaming revenues last month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Applications For Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Open Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications will open next month for Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the initiative in February 2022, joining a group of mayors across the country to create the program. The group, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, advocates for cities to implement direct, recurring cash payments to citizens in a bid to create momentum for a federal guaranteed income program. Mayor Scott announced Tuesday in his State of the City address that the application for Baltimore’s program will go live May 2. The program was originally set to launch last Fall. The city is partnering with the CASH Campaign...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Business Owners Expecting Boost On Orioles Opening Day

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Orioles opening day is just around the corner and it is expected to bring a much-needed boost to businesses in the area.   “It’s our biggest sales day of the year, every year by far,” said Tom Leonard, Pickles Pub General Manager.   Opening Day typically brings thousands of people to downtown Baltimore, and businesses WJZ spoke with said they are looking forward to it after capacity restrictions at Camden Yards in 2021 attracted fewer people to the area.   “This year it feels like, I don’t want to say back to normal, everything is like ‘the new normal,’...
BALTIMORE, MD
