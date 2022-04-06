ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy Moves Up Board Meeting to Discuss Will Smith’s Slap and Consequences (EXCLUSIVE)

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HlFT_0f1AGeEQ00

Click here to read the full article.

The Academy Board of Governors will meet this Friday, April 8, to discuss the actions and consequences for Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast. Originally scheduled to meet on April 18, in a letter obtained exclusively by Variety , the move comes after Smith’s resignation from the Academy.

“I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27,” the letter begins.

Signed by Academy president David Rubin, the letter states: “Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.”

Rubin references the date change as “in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership.”

The meeting is set to take place virtually over Zoom.

The full letter is below:

Dear Fellow Governors,

I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 am PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27.

The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.

Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies.

It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.

Thank you for arranging to assemble on Friday morning at 9:00 am PT. Zoom details will follow soon.

David

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Academy Starts Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Expulsion on the Table

Click here to read the full article. Days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast on Sunday, the Board of Governors held an emergency meeting to discuss the consquences for the best actor winner. He now faces “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted.” The statement from the Academy is highly damning, citing the standards of conduct and Smith’s violations of “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.” Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard” not long after the slap, has been given 15 days notice of a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

HGTV’s Christina Hall Lands New Series ‘Christina in the Country’ After ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

Click here to read the full article. Real estate and design expert Christina Hall, best known as co-host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and host of “Christina on the Coast,” is sharing her new adventures in her third series. The six-episode docuseries, “Christina in the Country,” is slated to air later this year and will follow Hall on her next chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm. Used to living an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, the designer will take a different step with her three children...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amy Schumer Denies Stealing Oscars Joke Off Twitter, Says Louis C.K. Grammy ‘Doesn’t Feel Good’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer appeared on “Watch What Happens Live!” this week and denied stealing from Twitter the Leonardo DiCaprio joke she made during her monologue at the 94th Academy Awards (via The Daily Beast). Accusations of joke stealing have followed Schumer throughout her career. She roasted DiCaprio at the 2022 Oscars with the following joke: “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” Social media users questioned whether or not Schumer stole the joke from a viral tweet posted in December 2021. “OK. Well,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Member Peter Kurland to Resign Over Oscars Telecast Controversy (Exclusive)

Peter Kurland, a four-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with the Coen brothers, plans to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial decision not to present eight categories — including film editing, original score and best sound — live during the Oscars broadcast. “I can’t imagine a purpose for staying in an organization that doesn’t respect my craft anymore,” Kurland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I tried to resign today, and they sent me back an email asking me to hold off until next week.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChina to Skip Oscars...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: American Cinema Editors Urges Academy to Not “Reduce” Telecast to “Variety Spectacle” (Exclusive)

American Cinema Editors sent a letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday morning, urging it to reverse the decision not to present eight Oscar categories live during the March 27 broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. The letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, condemns the Academy’s controversial plan that was met with immediate backlash when it was announced Feb. 22. “Treating certain categories differently from others has struck a nerve within our community, with the overwhelming majority of our membership feeling unheard, disrespected and abandoned by the very same Academy which so many of us have...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Lord
Person
Will Smith
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Chris Rock
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Inside Lorde and Taylor Swift Producer Joel Little’s Music-Making Mecca in New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Walk into the unembellished black building tucked away in Morningside, Auckland, later this year and there’s no telling what musical superstars one might find. Niall Horan could be leading songwriting camps for aspiring musicians, Taylor Swift could be next door working on her next big hit and maybe Lorde will stop by downstairs to play an intimate show marking 10 years since she recorded “Royals” nearby. The possibilities are endless as Grammy-winning musician Joel Little unveils Big Fan, the multimillion-dollar, non-profit music facility that he and wife Gemma have spent two years pouring time,...
WORLD
Variety

Rae Allen, Tony-Award Winning ‘Damn Yankees,’ ‘Sopranos’ Actress, Dies at 95

Click here to read the full article. Rae Allen, the Tony-winning stage and screen veteran known for her role as nosy reporter Gloria Thorpe in “Damn Yankees” and as Quintina Blundetto on “The Sopranos,” died Wednesday, her rep Kyle Fritz confirmed to Variety. She was 95. Born in Brooklyn as Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo, Allen began her career on the stage after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947. Her first Broadway credit was in 1948, as an ensemble member in the George Abbott directed and written “Where’s Charley?” Over the next few years, Rae would continue to appear...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hulu’s Chippendales Series ‘Immigrant’ Casts Spencer Boldman

Click here to read the full article. Spencer Boldman has been cast in the recurring role of Lance McCrae in “Immigrant,” Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on the story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani). The series, which is written, executive produced and co-showrun by Robert Siegel, follows Banerjee’s darkly comedic, crime-ridden journey as an Indian-American immigrant creating what became a wildly popular male revue show. Lance McCrae is described as “the ultimate specimen” and the hottest Chippendales dancer of them all. He is also the inspiration and star of choreographer Nick De Noia’s (Murray Bartlett) greatest, most ambitious routine...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Academy#Zoom
Variety

‘Cleaning Lady’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Click here to read the full article. “The Cleaning Lady” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox. “This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “’The Cleaning Lady’ bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie...
TV SERIES
Variety

Berlinale’s ‘Concerned Citizen’ Picked Up for North America, Germany, Austria (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Greenwich Entertainment has taken North American rights to dark comedy-drama “Concerned Citizen,” which had its world premiere in the Panorama section of the Berlinale. Salzgeber has taken the rights for Germany and Austria. Berlin-based sales outfit M-Appeal is selling the film. Idan Haguel’s film, a satirical parable on the insidious ways in which privilege can unleash the prejudice within, centers on Ben, who thinks of himself as a liberal and enlightened gay man, living in the perfect apartment with his boyfriend Raz. All that’s missing to complete the picture is a baby, which the...
MOVIES
Variety

Magic Johnson Slams HBO’s ‘Winning Time’: ‘You Can’t Do a Story About the Lakers Without the Lakers’

Click here to read the full article. “You can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” Magic Johnson says. “The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys.” In a new interview for this week’s cover story of Variety, the NBA legend shared his unfiltered thoughts about “Winning Time,” HBO’s scripted drama about the Showtime era of the Lakers, which has just been renewed for its second season. Johnson said he refuses to watch the series, and he’s baffled that neither HBO nor the creative executives — which include executive producer Adam McKay — sought participation from him or his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg to Play Bird Woman in Amazon’s Neil Gaiman Series ‘Anansi Boys’

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg is set to play Bird Woman in the upcoming Amazon series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.” The series follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby)—sometimes known as Fat Charlie (it was his father’s nickname for him; he’s not fat)—a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father (Delroy Lindo). But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that he was Anansi: Trickster God of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now that brother, Spider (also played by Kirby), is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Long Awaited Movistar Plus TV Dramas ‘El Inmortal’ and ‘Rapa’ Join Beta Film’s Line-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Germany’s Beta Film has picked up international distribution rights to two anticipated Movistar Plus originals, Canneseries-bound “El Inmortal – Gangs of Madrid” and Galician crime drama “Rapa.”  Sneak peeked at Series Mania, “Rapa” screens at the Malaga Festival on March 22.  The acquisitions form part of an ongoing multi-year distribution-production alliance unveiled in 2019, giving Beta exclusive international distribution rights to about six Movistar Plus series a year. A Movistar Plus co-production with Telemundo Streaming Studios in collaboration with Banijay’s DLO Producciones, “El Inmortal” inspired by true events, marks a deep dive into a figure and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dexter’ Producer Daniel Cerone Boards U.K. Adaptation of Japanese Crime Format ‘Connected’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Dexter” and “The Blacklist” producer Daniel Cerone has boarded the U.K. adaptation of Japanese crime drama format “Connected,” Variety can reveal. Cerone has joined as executive producer and is overseeing the U.K. writers’ room for the show, which is the first project to emerge from a co-production deal between U.K. production company Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV. Presented to potential partners for the first time on Tuesday at French drama festival Series Mania, “Connected” is currently looking for international partners, such as distributors, streamers or broadcasters. The first iteration of the format is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Donald Glover Speaks Out Against ‘Atlanta’ Being Compared to ‘Dave’: ‘It Does Bother Me’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Glover interviewed Donald Glover for the latest cover of Interview Magazine, and the “Atlanta” Emmy winner got honest with himself about the relationship between his FX series and Lil Dicky’s FXX series “Dave.” Both shows are often grouped together in conversations online as they were created by rappers, have storylines that center on an aspiring rapper and contemplate the nature of fame and success. Glover shaded “Dave” on Twitter last fall after users compared the two shows, writing, “I’m watching ya’ll say ‘Dave’ is on par. Like ya’ll forgot what we did. No...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick’s Semi-Formal Productions Ups Emily Crook and Devon Albert-Stone to Co-Heads of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick’s production company, Semi-Formal Productions, has promoted Emily Crook and Devon Albert-Stone to co-heads of development, Variety has learned exclusively. “Emily and Devon have been with Semi-Formal since the beginning,” Showalter and Mollick said in a joint statement. “They have incredible taste, great relationships and their work ethic puts us to shame on a daily basis. We try to play it cool, but we are in awe of how talented they are. But please don’t tell them we said that.” Both Crook and Albert-Stone work across Semi-Formal’s expansive film and television...
ECONOMY
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy