ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Bottle Containing Hopeful Messages From Teenage Girls Asking for Boyfriends Found After 56 Years

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago

A bottle containing hopeful messages from two teenage girls asking for boyfriends has washed up after drifting in a U.K. river for 56 years.

The corked glass bottle was discovered by a group of volunteer litter pickers who were cleaning up the Humber Estuary in Lincolnshire.

Inside were two scribbled notes written by 15-year-old pals Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley dated August 9, 1966.

The love-lorn pair wrote descriptions of themselves and invited teenage boys who found the bottle to write back to them.

Janet wrote: "I am 15, not bad looking, long wavy brown, chestnut hair and 5'4.

"Anyone interested, a photo will be exchanged in person. Boy who writes. No one under 16 or over 18."

Jennifer's note said: "Anyone who finds this please contact J Coleman.

"Please write if you are a boy under 18 over 16. Please send a photo and one will be exchanged. Thank you."

The girls both included their addresses in Grantham, Lincs.

It is thought the girls were on a day trip to South Ferriby near Scunthorpe when they tossed the bottle into the river.

Tracey Marshall, 59, and her daughter Charlotte, 19, found the messages in a bottle while working for Scunthorpe Litter Pickers on Saturday.

Mom-of-three Tracey said: "My daughter noticed the bottle in the reeds and in the mud and was quite buried but you could just see the top of the bottle poking out.

"Charlotte dragged it out and cleaned it and noticed there was something inside. We find a lot of bottles and usually put them in a recycling bag but this one had a cork so it pricked our attention so put it to one side.

"When we had finished the litter pick we tried to get the notes out but couldn't so we actually smashed the bottle. Inside were two rolled-up notes, they were very, very rolled up in cellophane over the top of them.

"We eventually got them open and they were two letters. It's really exciting, we couldn't believe it when we found them. I just popped it on social media and didn't expect it to blow up as much as it did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18p8l6_0f1AFn8k00

Incredibly, Tracey was able to track Jennifer down on social media and discovered she moved to Australia with her family in 1973.

"I've spoken to her a lot. We're actually going to send her the letter back," Tracey said. "Jennifer Anne Coleman. She was 15 when she wrote the letter with her friend and tossed it in the river in the Boston, Skegness area.

"Ironically, they tossed the bottle into this spot, so it obviously hasn't gone far in all these years. We find some weird and wonderful things. We are like big kids when we find things."

Jennifer, now aged 71, said: "Janet and I were good friends at school; we spent a lot of time together during school holidays, we went our separate ways once we finished school.

"I had completely forgotten about the message in the bottle and it is in such good condition after half a century, unbelievable. I can't believe it was in the water for that long.

"I think it's hilarious and unbelievable that it's been there for 56 years just lying around. I vaguely remember sending it. I just thought it would be interesting if we ever got a reply from our notes. You did used to hear about messages in bottles in my childhood but I don't think we gave it another thought afterwards.

"I lived in Grantham until I was 20. I can't believe the letters were so well preserved after so many years."

Jennifer had family in Ferriby at the time she and Janet wrote the notes, and so spent a lot of time in the area and going to Cleethorpes in the summer.

The group also contacted Janet's family who say she still lives in Grantham.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#The Bottle#Uk#Scunthorpe Litter Pickers
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden

A 4,000-year-old skull found in a stone-lined grave deep in the forests of Sweden has helped reconstruct the face of a Stone Age woman. The reconstruction was recently crafted by Oscar Nilsson, an archeologist known for using forensic technology to bring ancient faces back to life using the subtle curvatures and contour found on their skull.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Family of new mother, 34, who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place

The family of a new mother who died when she 'got lost and collapsed trying to find her hospital ward' say she would have survived if 'basic, common sense measures' had been in place. Amanda Cox, 34, was found unresponsive in a stairwell at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE)...
U.K.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Florida special needs teacher, 43, who was attacked by five-year-old and needed to be stretchered out of classroom after cracking her head: Outraged teacher union reps say the child has attacked her before

A Florida special needs teacher who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by a five-year-old, had been hospitalized by the same child several time before, her teacher's union claimed,. Last week Trishia Meadows, 43, a teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines, needed to be stretchered out of...
EDUCATION
People

Family Breaks Silence After Billionaire's Son Died in Accident Trying to Save Fiancée: 'Tremendous Loss'

The family of Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez has issued a statement following his death over the weekend. "During a fishing tournament, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez's fiancée fell into the water and he jumped in to save her," the family says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While she was able to return to the boat safely, Juan Carlos was hit by the propeller and did not survive the injury."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
865K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy