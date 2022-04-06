ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbdT4_0f1AFij700

Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February.

Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in the apartment when authorities entered it on Feb. 2 without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul.

His parents have said that from what they saw of the police body camera footage, it appeared that their son was startled awake. His mother, Karen Wells, has called his death “an execution.” Their attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Locke, who was not named in the warrant, was shot seconds after authorities say he pointed a gun in the direction of officers. Locke's family has questioned that. The body camera footage shows Locke holding a gun before he was shot.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, whose offices reviewed the case, said they determined that Officer Mark Hanneman was justified in firing his weapon.

“There is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case. Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman,” Ellison and Freeman said in a joint statement.

Locke’s death came as three former Minneapolis police officers were on trial in federal court in St. Paul in George Floyd's killing. It sparked protests and a reexamination of no-knock search warrants. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced an immediate moratorium on such warrants, and on Tuesday, he formalized a new policy that will take effect Friday requiring officers to knock and wait before entering a residence. Some lawmakers also have been pushing for a statewide ban on no-knock warrants, except in rare circumstances.

“Amir Locke is a victim,” Ellison and Freeman said. "This tragedy may not have occurred absent the no-knock warrant used in this case.

In their applications for search warrants of the Minneapolis apartment and other locations, authorities said a no-knock warrant was necessary to protect the public and officers as they looked for guns, drugs and clothing worn by people suspected in a violent killing. Authorities asked that officers be allowed to conduct the search without knocking, and outside the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., because the suspects being sought in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder had a history of violence.

Locke was killed seconds after the SWAT team entered the apartment where his family said he was staying. Body camera video shows an officer using a key to unlock the door and enter, followed by at least four officers in uniform and protective vests, time-stamped at about 6:48 a.m. As they enter, they repeatedly shout, “Police, search warrant!” They also shout “Hands!” and “Get on the ground!”

The video shows an officer kicking a sectional sofa, and Locke is seen wrapped in a comforter, holding a pistol. Three shots are heard and the video ends.

Ellison and Freeman said the case shows that no-knock warrants are “highly risky" and can pose “significant dangers” to people who aren't engaged in criminal activity.

“Local, state, and federal policy makers should seriously weigh the benefits of no-knock warrants, which are dangerous for both law enforcement and the public alike. Other cities, like Saint Paul, and some states, have ended the use of no-knock warrants entirely,” they said.

While Locke was not named in the warrant, his 17-year-old cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, was named and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Elder's killing.

The search warrants were carried out as part of an investigation into Elder’s death. Elder, a 38-year-old father, was found shot and laying in the street in what police believe was an apparent robbery. Drugs and money were found in Elder’s SUV, according to court documents.

The police department hired Hanneman in 2015. City records show there were three complaints made about him and that all were closed without him being disciplined, but they give no details. Data on the website of the citizen group Communities United Against Police Brutality shows a fourth complaint, in 2018, that remains open. No details were given.

___

Associated Press writer Amy Forliti contributed.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Amir Locke at: https://apnews.com/hub/amir-locke

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
NBC News

Murder, hate crime charges filed in killing of Black Navy veteran

Two suspects were charged with murder and hate crimes in the killing of a Black Navy veteran and youth pastor at a California gas station last week, authorities said Friday. Prosecutors in San Joaquin County, south of Sacramento, accuse Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, and Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of first-degree murder in the March 15 killing of Justin Peoples, 30, according to a criminal complaint.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Bossip

Cops Kill People: No Charges Will Be Filed Against Chicago Officers Who Gunned Down Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez

Chicago Cops Won’t Be Charged In Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez Shooting Deaths. The families of Adam Toldeo and Anthony Alvarez will have to fight tooth and nail to get justice for their loved ones because the city of Chicago damn sure isn’t going to give them any. According to a new report from NBC Chicago, there will be no charges filed against the two officers who killed the the 13-year-old and the 22-year-old. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced said yesterday, “This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this very tragic situation.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Video shows police destroying rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people in Kenosha

Police have destroyed the AR-15-style rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people in 2020 at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Officials at the Wisconsin state crime lab put the gun through a shredding machine last month, according to video obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV.Mr Rittenhouse’s attorneys and state prosecutors agreed in January to destroy the gun. In court filings, the teen said he didn’t want someone to buy the weapon as a trophy.“We don’t want anything to do with that,” Mr Rittenhouse said on The Charlie Kirk Show last year.Previously, guns used in high-profile killings like...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Complex

Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Jacob Frey
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Guns#No Knock Warrant#Swat#State
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Complex

Firing Squad Executions Get the Green Light in South Carolina

South Carolina said it is finally prepared to carry out firing squad executions, now that renovations on the death chamber were completed. The state Corrections Department announced the news Friday, about 10 months after South Carolina passed a law that gave death row inmates the options of death by firing squad, lethal injection, or the electric chair. The legislation made the latter the primary means of execution, citing difficulties procuring the drugs for most lethal injection, which is the widely used method of execution in the United States.
POLITICS
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy