'The Thing About Pam': What Happened to Mike Wood and Where is He Now?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"The Thing About Pam" Episode 5 introduced Mike Wood, who tells attorney Joel Schwartz he will run for Lincoln County prosecuting attorney against Leah...

Distractify

'The Thing About Pam' Tells an Equally Bizarre and Mundane Murder Tale — How Many Episodes Is It?

What does a cold-blooded killer look like? Are you picturing an infamously evil face, like serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer? Perhaps you're picturing some faceless hitman. But you'd likely never suspect your closest friend of possessing the ability to kill. Missouri's own Betsy Faria surely didn't. In the case of Betsy, it was her blunt, Karen-like suburban BFF, Pam Hupp, who wound up being her abhorrent killer.
Distractify

Alleged Lies and Deceit Sent an Innocent Man to Prison in 'The Thing About Pam' — What Happened?

According to The Washington Post, when a person is released from prison because they're wrongfully convicted, "54 percent of those defendants are victimized by official misconduct, with police involved in 34 percent of cases, prosecutors in 30 percent, and some cases involving both police and prosecutors." Those numbers are both shocking and alarming, and probably wouldn't surprise Russ Faria.
thecinemaholic.com

The Thing About Pam Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘The Thing About Pam‘ is a dramatized retelling of one of America’s most sensational criminal cases. It follows Pamela “Pam” Hupp (Renée Zellweger) as she tries to mislead the police investigation of her best friend, Betsy Faria’s murder. Betsy’s husband, Russ Faria, becomes the prime suspect in the case and is arrested by the police.
Collider

'The Thing About Pam' Cast & Character Guide

When Dateline started premiering episodes about Pam Hupp back in 2013, they had no idea what they were in for. Over the next few years, they would keep coming back to Hupp as her name would continually be linked to several murders. She was finally arrested in 2016 for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, In 2019, Dateline released a multi-episode podcast all about Hupp’s story. And they were right, there are some real strange things about Pam. NBC picked up the story now called The Thing About Pam starring Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, and Judy Greer for a limited series that premiered on March 8, 2022. Here is a list of the characters to watch out for.
Collider

7 Essential Renee Zellweger Performances

The Thing About Pam has been a big hit since it debuted on NBC and immediately has blown audiences away as well as being the subject to plenty of water-cooler discussions. While many have complimented the writing and direction, most of the praise has gone to Renee Zellweger’s performance as the murderer next door. The series details the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which resulted in her husband’s conviction. This was overturned when it was revealed that her friend, Pam Hupp, had been plotting a secret and diabolical scheme. This is not the first time Zellweger has received praise for her role as a complicated woman with dubious morals. Zellweger has enjoyed an extensive career and played a diverse array of roles. Not many actors can boast 4 Oscar nominations and 2 wins with a career spanning comedies, thrillers, period pieces, dramas, musicals, and many more. If you can't get enough of The Thing About Pam here are a few exceptional Zellweger performances that prove she is a once in a generation talent!
