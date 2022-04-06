'The Thing About Pam': What Happened to Mike Wood and Where is He Now?

The Thing About Pam has been a big hit since it debuted on NBC and immediately has blown audiences away as well as being the subject to plenty of water-cooler discussions. While many have complimented the writing and direction, most of the praise has gone to Renee Zellweger’s performance as the murderer next door. The series details the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, which resulted in her husband’s conviction. This was overturned when it was revealed that her friend, Pam Hupp, had been plotting a secret and diabolical scheme. This is not the first time Zellweger has received praise for her role as a complicated woman with dubious morals. Zellweger has enjoyed an extensive career and played a diverse array of roles. Not many actors can boast 4 Oscar nominations and 2 wins with a career spanning comedies, thrillers, period pieces, dramas, musicals, and many more. If you can't get enough of The Thing About Pam here are a few exceptional Zellweger performances that prove she is a once in a generation talent!

