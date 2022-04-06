ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Everything we know about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SLAw_0f1AFdJU00

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are set to be married on Saturday (9 April) in a lavish, star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 23-year-old son of footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham popped the question to the 27-year-old heiress and actor Peltz in 2020 after nine months of dating.

Their wedding, which they delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is reportedly thought to have cost the families over £3 million and will include a Valentino wedding dress for the bride and a detailed prenuptial agreement. Here’s everything you need to know.

How did they meet?

The pair met in 2017 but didn’t start dating until two years later after seeing each other at a Halloween party. Previously, Beckham has dated actor Chloë Grace Moretz and Peltz was in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid.

After they began dating in 2019, the couple quarantined together over the pandemic and they announced their engagement on Instagram on 11 July, 2020.

In his post, Beckham wrote: “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day and in her post, Peltz said: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.”

How did he propose?

The proposal took place at Peltz’s home in New York, surrounded by candles, flowers and her entire family of seven siblings and her parents, American billionaire and businessman, Nelson Peltz, and former model Claudia Heffner.

Her diamond engagement ring is thought to have cost an eye-watering £350,000, and Beckham has also confessed his love for his fiancé through a number of tattoos such as one of her eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AqB3_0f1AFdJU00

Where is the wedding?

The wedding is set to be held at the Peltz’s oceanfront family mansion in Palm Beach Florida, which is reportedly worth £76 million and is 44,000 square feet in size.

Who will be there?

The celebrity-filled guest list includes Spice Girl Mel B, chef Gordon Ramsay, supermodel Gigi Hadid and socialite Nicole Richie as well as both of their famous families.

There have even been rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attend due to their friendship with the Beckhams. Elton John, godfather to Brooklyn, will not be in attendance to due scheduling conflicts with his US tour and rapper, Snoop Dogg, is rumoured to be performing.

What will Peltz wear?

Despite speculation that Victoria Beckham will design the dress, the bride-to-be will wear a gown (or gowns) designed by Valentino, overseen by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVOR8_0f1AFdJU00

She said she even travelled to Rome, Italy to be involved in the designing process. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, she said: “The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric.” The dress is thought to cost in the excess of £100,000.

Did they sign a prenup?

The couple reportedly signed a lengthy prenup in the week before the wedding, intended to protect the fortunes of both families. The Beckhams are thought to be worth at least £380 million and Peltz’s father Nelson Peltz is worth an estimated £1.3 billion.

A source told the Daily Mail : “Understandably, Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing... Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.”

What will the wedding be like?

The couple said they’ll he holding a Jewish wedding to share in both families religion heritage. In an interview with Vogue , Beckham said: ‘I’m wearing a yarmulke,’ which is a a skullcap worn in public or during prayer by Jewish men.

Other Jewish traditions the pair may follow include marrying under a chuppah (wedding canopy), signing a ketubah (­marriage contract), and smashing glass following the event.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Looks So Grown-Up With Her New Dramatic Hair Makeover

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is changing things up when it comes to her hair color — she no longer has the same golden locks as her mom. The 17-year-old model decided to dye her hair a chestnut brown and she looks absolutely stunning. Leni showed off her new look on her Instagram page with her mom by her side as they proudly displayed their new covers for Harper’s Bazaar Germany. The dramatic hair change makes Leni’s gorgeous blue eyes twinkle even more — and we love the hot pink pants she paired with her...
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Hunter Schafer Shows Off Her Figure In A New Miu Miu Skirt Set

It goes without saying that Hunter Schafer is a fashion It girl in her own right, as the Euphoria actor started out modeling and has gone onto use her platform to champion LGBTQ+ designers. Lately, it seems Schafer has a taste for Italian fashion, as the blonde modeled a new Miu Miu mini skirt set on her Instagram stories.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Anwar Hadid
Person
Will Peltz
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Nelson Peltz
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
David Beckham
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Powder Blue Shearling & Mini Skirt For Dinner At Giorgio Baldi

RiRi continues her pregnancy style streak with her latest look, sporting a blue shearling jacket and showing off her gams in a metallic mini skirt. Rihanna was a vision in blue on Tuesday night as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The pregnant star continued to shine in her stylish maternity wear, this time actually covering her growing baby bump in a light blue hoodie with an airbrush imprint and “Dream” inscribed on the front. She covered the sweatshirt with a matching colored blue leather and shearling jacket that featured black piping. RiRi gave the look some sparkle by also wearing a shimmering metallic mini skirt and purple strappy heels with bejeweled embellishments around the ankles. The gorgeous Barbadian singer pulled her hair up to complete the look, also adding silver drop earrings to the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Rihanna’s $52K bracelet from A$AP Rocky might reveal her due date

It might not be covered in “Diamonds,” but Rihanna’s whimsical bauble might offer clues about her baby’s due date. Rihanna was spotted holding hands with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s expecting her first child, in West Hollywood last week, wearing a pale pink Simone Rocha dress and a new charm bracelet from Annoushka worth a whopping $51,991.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#British Royal Family#Brooklynbeckham
In Style

Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham Use This Moisturizer — and Supermodels Call It a "Secret Elixir"

As a New York City resident, it's tempting to think there's just something in the Los Angeles water that gives celebrities their million-dollar glow. Alas, it's quite literally millions of dollars to spend on aesthetic treatments and the best skincare money can buy, like the aptly named Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream — a pricey wonder-worker a slew of celebrities swear by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Due Date Hinted At By Sweet Gift From A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky customized a charm bracelet for Rihanna, and of the motifs could hint at their baby’s due date!. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be parents in just a few short weeks (or even days) — and a new gift for the “Umbrella” singer could be a big hint. The singer, 34, received a super sweet gift from her rapper boyfriend, 33: a charm bracelet from jewelry label Annoushka.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Pattern in a Floral Kimono With Black Patent Leather Dolce & Gabbana Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sequins and latex? Heidi Klum combines the two seamlessly. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model walking and posing in front of an ad for the company Afterparty that allows celebrities to host exclusive experiences for their biggest fans and supports within the world of NFT. For the outfit, Klum went with a beaded and sequined floral-print kimono outlined in a contrasting flower...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump In Cropped White Shirt While Twinning With Joe Jonas: Photos

Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in an open white shirt while enjoying a casual stroll with hubby Joe Jonas in LA. If their fashion choices are any hint as to how they’ll handle a new baby, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem like they’re sure to be on exactly the same page. The husband-and-wife duo, who are currently expecting their second child together, adorably twinned in matching white shirts and casual pants during a recent daytime stroll in LA. In a cropped white button-down, Sophie showed off her growing baby bump as she stuck close to Joe on their relaxing walk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Deeply Regrets' Not Returning To U.K. After Seeing 'Frail' Queen Elizabeth And 'Crying' Princess Beatrice On TV? Thomas Markle Slams Sussex Couple Anew

Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Teen Daughter Leni Klum Showcased Her Sporty Side in a New Fila Video

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum is carving out her own path as a model in the fashion industry, and her latest ad looks like a throwback to mom Heidi Klum’s early days in her career. Leni is starring in the Italian brand Fila’s new campaign for Deichmann, the largest footwear retailer in Europe. She collaborated with the brand to design shoes that fit her style. Looking adorable in athleisure wear, the 17-year-old is seen running around Los Angeles in her Filas — from the sunny beach in Santa Monica to hitting a few balls on the tennis...
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa, Cindy Crawford, and Tyra Banks Have All Worn This Iconic Versace Dress

Dua Lipa and stylist Lorenzo Posocco are intentional about researching their red carpet style moments, and that's truer than ever for Lipa's latest look at the 2022 Grammys, where she arrived in an archival Versace bondage gown from 1992. Supermodel Cindy Crawford, who wore the dress when she was 26, commented on the design's history with an Instagram post. "Then and now 🖤 Timeless," she wrote underneath a shot of herself at the 1992 MTV VMAs. Back then, Crawford wore the strappy number with a pair of classic black pumps and a red ribbon pin to show her support of those affected by the ongoing AIDS crisis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy