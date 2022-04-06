ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

School Superintendent Arrested for Threatening Police Chief Candidate: FBI

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lynn M. Clark, the Chicopee Superintendent of Schools, was charged with allegedly making false statements in relation to threatening...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

Harrisburg high school teacher arrested after police say he sent threatening messages

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teacher at Harrisburg's John Harris High School is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending threatening emails to other school staff members. On March 17, police charged the math teacher, David Delong, with one count of terroristic threats, after they say he sent emails which contained several messages that "could reasonably be translated as veiled threats."
HARRISBURG, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Preteen threatens to shoot up schools; FBI and city cops intervene

POUGHKEEPSIE – An 11-year-old girl has been identified as the student responsible for a social media threat to “Shoot up Poughkeepsie schools”. She has been issued an appearance ticket returnable in Dutchess County Family Court. “We are thankful for the quick thinking and action of SnapChat, the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicopee, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
WKRG News 5

Former Citronelle Police Chief arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
CITRONELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#The Justice Department
KRMG

2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. The victims were two women in their 50s, police said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine

April 5 (UPI) -- A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli woman who was convicted of cocaine possession to death Tuesday. The woman, identified as 43-year-old photography studio owner Fidaa Kiwan, was arrested a week after arriving in Dubai for work about a year ago after police found 500 grams of cocaine in the apartment in which she was staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
865K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy