Kinder Surprise salmonella recall extended to more products

A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency said.

The extended recall follows the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best-before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022 being recalled on Monday after some 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, became infected with salmonella in an outbreak linked to the treats.

The recall now applies to 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best-before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022, 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best-before date between April 20 2022 and August 21 2022, Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best-before date between April 20 and August 21 2022 and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022.

Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best-before date of April 20 to August 21 2022 have also been recalled.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling the batches because of the possible presence of Salmonella, the FSA said.

On Monday the FSA said no deaths had been reported in the UK but most cases involved children aged five and under.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

Investigations so far have been led by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.