Investigation launched as 11 cases of hepatitis are detected in children

By Rebecca McCurdy
The Independent
 1 day ago

A small number of hepatitis cases have been detected in young children across Scotland’s central belt, Public Health Scotland has said.

It is understood 11 cases of the inflammatory liver condition have resulted in the hospitalisation of children between one and five years old.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has said the number of cases in such a short period of time, combined with the geographical spread and severity of illness, is “unusual” and requires further investigation.

There are currently no clear causes for the cases which have been detected in Lanarkshire , Tayside, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Fife.

If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes, then parents should contact their GP or other Health Care professional

Nicholas Phin

Most of these cases have presented from March, it has been reported.

The hepatitis viruses commonly associated with this condition have been excluded.

And there is currently no clear connection between the cases.

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of Public Health for Public Health Scotland, the investigation into the cases was in the early stages.

He said: “If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge, and is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes, then parents should contact their GP or other health care professional.

“We are continuing to investigate these cases and will provide further updates as and when they are available.”

Each year, about seven or eight cases of hepatitis, without underlying diagnoses, are detected in children in Scotland.

Hepatitis A
