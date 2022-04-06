ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

(Mix) Ryan Deelon | Hot Mix Nights 04.01.22

By Ryan Deelon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Mix Nights is the soundtrack to your weekend!! We’re in the mix for 9 hours starting at 6pm every Friday and Saturday night. Listen on 104.7 Portland, 100.3 Lewiston, 102.9 Bangor, Tune-In Radio, or Hot Radio Maine...

HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Drama Settles Lil Wayne Vs. Jeezy For Best "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Debate

DJ Drama weighed in on a long-running debate on whether Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 or Jeezy's Trap or Die is the best Gangsta Grillz project ever. Performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Drama labeled Trap or Die "the best mixtape of all time," but he walked back that statement during an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal afterward.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Adds Mariah Carey To "Big Energy" Remix, Shares Cover Art

There isn't a thing that could take away from Latto's big day. New Music Friday has been massive this week and it includes Latto's anticipated release, 777. The album has caused a stir with controversies tied to Kodak Black and his producer Dyryk, but despite the negativity and insult slinging, Latto declared on Twitter that she isn't letting anything bring her down.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Machine Gun Kelly Recruits Gunna, Pete Davidson and More for 'Mainstream Sellout'

Spotify on Monday revealed all the featured artists that are slated to appear on Machine Gun Kelly‘s upcoming sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. The 16-track record, which is set to release on March 25, boasts guest appearances from Bring Me the Horizon, Lil Wayne, Blackbear, Willow, Iann Dior, Gunna, Young Thug and, interestingly, Pete Davidson.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Big Sean Straightens His Hair and People’s Reactions Are Hilarious

Big Sean is getting all the jokes today. Late last night (March 24), Big Sean posted a selfie photo to his Instagram Stories showing off his hair completely straightened. "N I need my money trick," he captioned the post, alongside a laughing emoji. As expected, the pic has generated countless hilarious reactions across social media.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Nas Demands Flowers With Stellar Performance At 2022 Grammys: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It might be hard to tell but April 19th will mark 28 years since the release of Nas’  classic debut album Illmatic. After finally winning his first and only Grammy last year for Best Rap Album for his 2020 masterpiece, King’s Disease, less than one year later, the veteran Queensbridge rapper returned to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) in honor of his 16th nomination.More from VIBE.comGrammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major WinsLil Nas X And Jack Harlow Sparkle On The 2022 Grammy...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Remy Ma Says Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma isn't convinced Doja Cat is a rapper. On March 25, the Drink Champs podcast released its latest episode, which featured Remy. During the episode, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper was asked about Doja. Remy gave the "Say So" artist props, but said she did not believe Doja falls under the category of a rapper.
CELEBRITIES
#Tune In Radio#Hot Radio Maine#Iffy Kodak Black Ft#Tyga#Yg#Scared Money 50 Cent#Fireboy Dml#Gods Kodak Black
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Owned the Haters With His ‘Montero’ Grammy Medley

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X just slayed his performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rap star performed “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. In a glam Darth Vader look, a caped Nas X launched into the performance with “Dead Right Now.” As he transitioned to “Montero (Call Me By You Name),” the screens behind were covered in angry tweets and news footage about the song’s controversial video. Nas returned in a sparkly crop top to dance and perform part of the song in front of a giant...
MUSIC
Lil Durk Claims He's 'Bigger' Than Drake - In 'The Trenches'

Lil Durk is on top of the world at the moment. His rap career has elevated to new heights and with his new album 7220 finally out, the Chicago native is looking to aim even higher. Many fans might say Drake helped Durkio reach another level after featuring him on...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs & Rick Ross Reimagine Raekwon Classic With 'Ice Cream' Video

Freddie Gibbs continued to ramp up anticipation for the “rap album of the year” on Thursday (March 31) by rolling out a new single featuring another Hip Hop kingpin. With Rick Ross playing the Ghostface Killah to his Raekwon, Gangsta Gibbs reimagines the Wu-Tang Clan legend’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… classic “Ice Cream” as a modern-day trap anthem.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Thanks 21 Savage For Getting Him His First Grammy Award

The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday night but some of the biggest stars in hip-hop were notably missing, despite their nominations. Kanye West and Drakeweren't in the crowd last night, nor was Cardi B, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for "Up." J. Cole didn't pull up either, but that's because of prior engagements. The return of Dreamville Fest took place in Raleigh, NC this weekend where some of the biggest artists -- Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, etc. -- hit the stage.
CELEBRITIES

