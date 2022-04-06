ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'As They Made Us' Cast Share Their Emotional Links to Family Drama

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"As They Made Us" writer and director Mayim Bialik, and stars Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron spoke to Newsweek about their own family...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory cast reunite for a special project

The cast of The Big Bang Theory have reunited for a special oral history book on the hit comedy series. The sitcom came to an end after 12 years on air back in 2019, with many of its stars going on to success elsewhere since, including Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant and Kunal Nayyar in Criminal: UK.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Click here to read the full article. The buzz coming out of Young Sheldon‘s 100th episode on Thursday has centered largely on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie — but there’s a second moment, prior to that game-changing cliffhanger, that seems to have raised a few eyebrows. Midway through the milestone outing, 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) goes to his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and asks if he can borrow one of her “Sassy magazines.” Unaware that he’s piecing together a care package for their troubled friend Paige, Missy gleans that this is Sheldon’s way of telling her that he’s gay. “I...
TV SERIES
FOX 28 Spokane

Which Former Co-Star Does Topher Grace Want on ‘Home Economics’? (VIDEO)

As you should know by now, Home Economics is one of the best comedies on TV. It’s not up for debate, so just get into it and be cool, OK?Based on the life of show creator Mike Colton, the comedy about the financially disparate Hayworth siblings has been regularly commenting-slash-clowning on the wealth gap in America while also giving us characters we’d basically spend our last few dollars to hang out with.(Credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)In the March 23 episode, it’s Topher Grace‘s Tom who is throwing down the dollars to keep company with someone special—but it’s not his wife, Marina (the stealthily sharp Karla Souza). It’s actually Shark Tank superfan Grace’s dream guest star, Mark Cuban. In the episode, “Workout Leggings, $29,” Tom and sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) crash the poker night of their wealthy baby brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has invited some of his high-roller pals…including the mogul most likely to figure out a way to provide people with affordable health care.See Also‘Home Economics’ Star Karla Souza on Tom & Marina’s ‘Relatable’ Marriage, Sibling Dynamics, and MoreThe ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ alum also talks Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina’s ‘relatable’ marriage.So does Grace have any other celeb pals up his sleeve? We recently chatted with him (and became an official Hayworth!) about whether we might see some of his past costars popping in and got him to give us the details on Tom’s in-the-works book. Turns out, we may not only see him finish the novel he’s been writing about his own family but we have definitely already seen how it will be marketed.Very clever, ABC. Now, show that you’re really smart and pair this gem with the equally fantastic Abbott Elementary next season!Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Dianna Agron
Person
Dustin Hoffman
tvinsider.com

‘Mrs. Maisel’ Star Caroline Aaron Joins U.S. & Israeli Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’

The upcoming Israeli/U.S. crossover comedy Chanshi has cast The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Caroline Aaron in a lead role opposite the previously announced Henry Winkler. According to Deadline, Aaron will play the titular character’s stepmother, Babshi, in the series, about a young Jewish girl from Brooklyn who decides, just before her wedding, to abandon everything and immigrate to Israel. Babshi’s husband Tatty is played by Winkler, and the titular Chanshi is portrayed by Aleeza Chanowitz, who created the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Drama#Film Star#The Big Bang Theory#Bialik Agron#Jewish
KVIA

Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes of all time

For 12 seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” delighted audiences with the antics and misadventures of four nerds and the women who have learned to love them. The CBS sitcom originally focused on a quartet of brilliant, yet socially awkward scientists—Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar)—as well as their next-door neighbor, an attractive woman with street smarts named Penny (Kaley Cuoco).
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sheldon’s Sexuality & Georgie’s Predicament: ‘Young Sheldon’ Co-Creator Breaks Down 100th Episode

Click here to read the full article. Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad. DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?  STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar

Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school ﻿where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled ﻿as old-fashioned and strict by the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
865K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy