Jane Simonson, 90, of Ankeny, formerly of Rolfe

BONDURANT, IA — An employee at an assisted living facility has been charged in the death of an elderly woman. Polk County Sheriff arrested 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny. Forkpa is charged with dependent abuse and intentional reckless abuse. Back on January 21st, Polk County Sheriff was called to Courtyard Estates Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant […]
ANKENY, Iowa — Work on Ankeny's 11th elementary school is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday on the city's northwest side. The new school will be located in the Grove development, near Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Abbie Drive. It is temporarily being called the Elementary at the...
Comments / 0