ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

MEDLAND: A new world, a new F1 returns to Melbourne

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLanding in Melbourne feels a little bit like returning to the scene of a crime. Just over two years ago, the world was changing rapidly and Formula 1 – alongside the race organizers – was trying to pretend it wasn’t. What followed was an incredible 72...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Christian Horner after ‘stratospheric Red Bull offer’ claim

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to Christian Horner’s claim that the Australian rejected a “stratospheric” offer from Red Bull before leaving the team.Ricciardo left Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018 and went on to join McLaren last year.Red Bull team principal Horner said Ricciardo, 32, turned down a significant sum of money in leaving the outfit, adding that the driver’s timing was “spectacularly bad” as Red Bull ultimately claimed the Drivers’ Championship through Max Verstappen last season.Ricciardo has now told the Herald Sun: “Obviously I would love to win a title with McLaren and then kind of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

What time is Australia Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?

Formula One will return to the Albert Race Circuit for the first time since 2019 as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Melbourne. After the past two races were not held due to Covid-19, there have been significant changes to the track and the drivers will get their first taste of the alterations at practice on Friday. Sebastian Vettel will also return to the track for the first time in three weeks after missing the opening two races of the season due to Covid, while Mick Schumacher is also back after his crash in qualifying in Saudi...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Teamwork makes the dream work': Lewis Hamilton and George Russell work out together in Australia as they bid to turn the tide on Mercedes' awful start to the F1 season in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appear to be united in firing Mercedes back into contention in Formula One as they worked out together ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo have struggled to compete with their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals in the first two races of...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#New World#New Concorde#Nba#F1
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned Mercedes problems are not a ‘quick fix’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Australian Grand Prix Will Have FOUR DRS Zones – A First For The Sport

F1 is set to return to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne after nearly three years and one could find the race getting hotter than usual thanks to a major overhaul of the Albert Park Circuit. A number of corners have been made faster and wider, as explained in our previous article. Most importantly, the […] The post F1 News: Australian Grand Prix Will Have FOUR DRS Zones – A First For The Sport appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Has Serious Bad Luck At The Australian GP – Here’s Why

This might come as a surprise to many, but Lewis Hamilton has been the only F1 driver to take the pole position at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit since the beginning of the turbo hybrid era in 2014. The era also witnesses Mercedes winning the Constructor’s Championship every year and Hamilton has been their main man […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Has Serious Bad Luck At The Australian GP – Here’s Why appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Ford Mustang Spied, Reportedly to Debut Next Year

The 2024 Ford Mustang will be revealed next year, according to a report by the Australian website Wheels/Which Car. The publication, quoting Ford's Ali Jammoul, says the next-generation Mustang will still be offered with a V-8 engine. The spy photos seen here appear to show a softtop convertible with some...
CARS
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘brought a knife to a gunfight’ against Ferrari

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen “brought a knife to a gunfight” with Ferrari over the first two races of the Formula One season, according to journalist Tom Coronel.Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both ahead of Verstappen in the driver standings with the Scuderia setting the early season pace. Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Sainz second after Verstappen had to retire. The Dutchman then clinched victory in Saudi Arabia but Leclerc and Sainz joined him on the podium.Coronel says Mattia Binotto’s team are the stronger so far but that Red Bull are closing the...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Find out how much F1 drivers earn in the new season!

The new F1 season started a few weeks ago and we can already say that this season could be just as exciting as the previous one. Ferrari currently stands out as the main favorite, while Red Bull are in the game, of course, while there is less and less talk about Mercedes as the main favorite.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas ‘still mates’ and ‘sharing flights’ after Finn leaves for Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas has revealed he is still friends with former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and that the pair share flights to races.The Finn was replaced by George Russell for the 2022 season but managed to keep a seat in Formula 1 as he joined Alfa Romeo.But still maintains a close relationship with the seven-time champion despite going their separate ways in the sport.Speaking to People.com, Bottas said: “It’s been nice. It was pretty natural.“After the race, I drove past him on the in-lap and I heard he was on the podium, so I gave him thumbs up and he did...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

2012 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Find

This supercar is the perfect combination of Ferrari V12 power and electric performance. Ferrari has been known for a century for its work and technological innovation within the automotive community. This brand was fueled mainly by a distinct need for speed and racing heritage that couldn't be beaten, which practically forced them to continue to get better with every new model. Unlike many brands, these cars were made to go fast and look good, and they did that exceptionally well. So, of course, what would a fast car be without a wicked prototype to show the bridge between old and new? That's precisely what this particular car is, and now it could be yours!
CARS
racer.com

Still no answer from FIA on F1 entry - Andretti

Michael Andretti continues to wait for a response from the FIA on his bid to become Formula 1’s 11th entrant. Having revealed the formation of Andretti Global in February, the driver-turned-team owner says his leadership team is operating under the assumption that his quest to join the grand prix grid in 2024 will receive the green light.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Mercedes in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s true pace in 2022 car

Mercedes are unsure what the true pace of their car is and whether they will be able to challenge for victories even after they fix their porpoising issues.Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have managed just one podium finish between them in the first two races of the season – which came in a third place for Hamilton at the opener in Bahrain.LIVE: Follow all the build-up to the Australian Grand PrixBut they are clearly significantly slower than the Ferraris and Red Bulls, an issue that has been put largely down to their porpoising struggles.However, the team’s trackside engineering director...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff warns there will be ‘no magic fix’ for Mercedes at Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes won’t be looking at a dramatic turnaround in race No.3 of the 2022 Formula One season, according to Toto Wolff.The boss has been disappointed by the team’s showings at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - despite standing second in the constructor championship at present, Mercedes have been well off the pace in both races.They are ahead of Red Bull only by virtue of their opening-raceday issues, with Max Verstappen roaring back to win last time out while George Russell placed fifth and Lewis Hamilton came home in 10th.It’s a far cry from the regular victories and podium finishes during...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy