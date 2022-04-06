Minneapolis prosecutors will not charge officer who killed Amir Locke -Washington Post

Chicago Cops Won’t Be Charged In Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez Shooting Deaths. The families of Adam Toldeo and Anthony Alvarez will have to fight tooth and nail to get justice for their loved ones because the city of Chicago damn sure isn’t going to give them any. According to a new report from NBC Chicago, there will be no charges filed against the two officers who killed the the 13-year-old and the 22-year-old. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced said yesterday, “This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this very tragic situation.”

