Minneapolis prosecutors will not charge officer who killed Amir Locke -Washington Post

Chicago Cops Won’t Be Charged In Adam Toledo And Anthony Alvarez Shooting Deaths. The families of Adam Toldeo and Anthony Alvarez will have to fight tooth and nail to get justice for their loved ones because the city of Chicago damn sure isn’t going to give them any. According to a new report from NBC Chicago, there will be no charges filed against the two officers who killed the the 13-year-old and the 22-year-old. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced said yesterday, “This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this very tragic situation.”
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
Minneapolis' Ethical Practices Board this week dismissed roughly 1,300 complaints filed against Mayor Jacob Frey over his response to the police killing of Amir Locke — and decided future complaints on the topic could be swiftly dismissed as well. The decision comes about a month after activists gathered in...
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
The family of a man killed after a Minneapolis police officer struck his vehicle while chasing a suspect spoke out Wednesday against the officer's filing to get charges dismissed. Several family members of Leneal Frazier called for former officer Brian Cummings to stand trial before a jury in Frazier's death....
A self-described dating coach who participated in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after law enforcement discovered a stash of illegal firearms in his Upper East Side New York City home. Samuel Fisher, 33, was sentenced in state court in Manhattan on Monday. The QAnon conspiracy theorist posted eagerly on the internet about “seeing cops literally run” at the Capitol on January 6. Fisher was not armed during the riot, but nevertheless faces a criminal charge in federal court Washington, DC for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on the...
A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors want a judge to dismiss an indictment alleging a man accused of shooting at a Bayou La Batre police officer had a shank at the jail in Grove Hill. Tommy Goleman is serving more than seven years on a federal gun conviction following the...
Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally hitting a beloved Burnsville priest with his car as the priest rode his bike in Rosemount last fall. Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant with criminal vehicular homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, crash that killed 73-year-old Dennis Keith Dempsey, of Apple Valley.
The host of a party where three people were killed and 11 wounded in Cumberland County has pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, authorities said. Darrell M. Dawkins, 31, was not accused of firing a gun during the May 22, 2021, mass shooting in Fairfield Township, but a handgun was found in the trunk of his car afterward, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Almost a year after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago police officer in a Little Village alley, sparking shock and grief around the country, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would not bring criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot. Nor will they charge the officer who killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who was shot by police just ...
A Washington state police officer was killed in the line of duty Friday evening, officials said. The officer was identified as Dan Rocha, 41, according to a statement from the City of Everett Police Department announced, without any immediate details. "It is with great sorrow that we inform our community...
EVERETT, Wash — Dozens of community members made their way to the Everett Police Department’s North Precinct on Saturday, placing flowers, balloons, and notes to honor late officer Dan Rocha. The community is still in disbelief just a day after the death of the 41-year-old Everett police officer....
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington woman was arrested after police say she set fire to a garbage can in a post office Tuesday. Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 46, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony and reckless use of fire. The Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded...
The Department of Justice will be charging Chinese agents with intimidating critics of their government in the U.S., including a congressional candidate. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 16, 2022.
A man accused of impersonating a federal agent mentioned ties to Pakistani intelligence and had Pakistani and Iranian visas. One of the two men arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officials and giving real Secret Service agents gifts and free apartments in Washington, DC claimed to have links to Pakistani intelligence. He also had visas showing that he travelled to Pakistan and Iran, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested on Wednesday. The FBI raided a luxury apartment building in the southeastern part of the US capital, where the men were staying and where...
(Gray News) - A correspondent for Fox News was injured Monday while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the network said. Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement via Fox News that journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting outside the capital of Kyiv. “We have a minimal level...
Comments / 0